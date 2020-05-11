They offer free next-day delivery to homes Dubai and Abu Dhabi…

If, like us, you’re always searching for oppor-tuna-ties to get more fresh, quality cuts of fish and seafood into your diet, FishBox is going to be a revelation on a massive scale.

The so-fishticated delivery service offers free next-day delivery to homes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for orders over Dhs150.

They offer a wide range of delicious and nutritious oceanic bounty, including oysters, smoked fish, pickled fish, legit Brit cod fish fingers, prawns, scallops, mussels, clams, crab meat, fresh fillets and whole fish.

The FishBox website also lists one of our favourite things about any trip to the UK seaside, pickled cockles, but sadly, they’re currently soled-out.

With the outdoor grill season upon us, DIY fish supper is sorted via whole fish and fillet options like cod, sea bass, sea bream, salmon, sole, mackerel, haddock, halibut, tuna and turbot.

They even cater for the vegetarians in the house with a neat range of vegie burgers and mac ‘n’ cheese croquettes.

If you need another reason to mullet over, the company behind the service, Wet Fish, comes from the UK where it supplies several Michelin-starred restaurants.

While we have to be careful where we get our nutrition advice, most experts agree that getting fish into your diet is usually hugely beneficial. And FishBox offers a quality, ethical and convenient way to do it.

Are we krilling it with the fish puns? Kraken you up? Cod do better? Or are they just a-trout-cious? Let us know in the comments. Gill-ty as charged.

Images: Instagram