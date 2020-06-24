If you’re looking for something to do this weekend…

Hatta is a destination loved by so many of Dubai’s residents and tourists, however some attractions had to close to keep the public safe and protected from the virus. While some activities have now reopened, others will stay closed until the weather cools down.

If you can brave the heat, here’s a guide what’s happening at the outdoor adventure destination.

Kayaking

One of the most tranquil experiences in the city has to be kayaking in the Hatta Dam. The activity reopened a few weeks ago, and will remain open all year round. Prices are set at Dhs60 for a single kayak (over 16’s) or Dhs120 for the double (up to two adults and one child), and you can use it for as long as you like on the day. On weekdays, Hatta Adventures is open from 7am to 11am, and then 3pm to 9pm but on Fridays and Saturdays its open all day from 7am to 9pm.

Tel: (056) 616 2111. hattakayak.com

Hiking

Hiking in Hatta is split between Meraas-managed trails and those owned by Dubai Municipality. The Meraas paths are still closed and will remain so until the new season begins. This should be some time between the end of September and beginning of October.

visithatta.com/hiking

Drop-in slide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Hatta (@visit.hatta) on Mar 9, 2020 at 7:17am PDT

Following the news that waterparks could reopen, we’d hoped this meant that Hatta’s slip ‘n’ slide style attraction would have also reopened. However Meraas confirmed to us that due to the warm weather, this activity will remain closed until the new season.

Hatta Wild Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W I L D (@hattawildcafe) on Apr 18, 2019 at 6:17am PDT

Hatta’s cute cafe is open for dine-in, takeaway and delivery to surrounding areas. The speciality coffee house is open daily between 8am and 10pm, offering freshly baked croissants, pistachio ice cream and more. The cafe has been visited by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Tel: (056) 828 2252. @hattawildcafe

Camping and lodges

Hatta Wadi Hub’s resorts and camping will remain closed until October 1, but you can already make reservations if you wish to book. The lodges are perfect for a romantic getaway, birthday or corporate party, or a family friendly staycation.

For bookings, tel: (800) 637227 or email hotelreservations@visithatta.ae.