With new health and safety protocols in place…

Sharjah Art Foundation has announced that it will be reopening selected venues in the cultural capital from June 26.

One of the first of many cultural spots to open in the city will be Rain Room Sharjah, possibly one of the most fun and unique spots to visit.

The immersive installation is a permanent fixture by Random International that invites visitors to walk into a downpour without getting drenched.

The water is 100 per cent real water – no lighting tricks nor green screens involved here.

It works using networked 3D tracking cameras, which have been placed around the installation to detect your movement. Once detected, it will send feedback to the system to stop the rain from falling in the location you are standing.

Even as you walk, the cameras detect your motion and send signals to the system to stop the rain flow.

A few drops may fall on you from time to time, but if you go at a slow enough pace, you’ll make it through raindrop-free. Be warned though, walk too quickly and you will end up getting drenched.

The installation uses 2,500 litres of water – but there’s no need to worry, as none of the water goes to waste. It is recycled via a self-cleaning process.

Check out this video of our experience when we visited.

How is the art foundation keeping things safe?

Bookings are a must and only a maximum of five people will be allowed to enter at one time. You will have 15 minutes to spend in the exhibition.

Temperatures will be checked and masks will have to worn at all time – don’t worry though, they won’t get damaged in the rain – unless you decide to run through that is, so carry a spare just in case.

There will be enhanced disinfection and sanitisation of the venue between each visits.

Currently children under the age of 12 and over 60s won’t be permitted entry at this stage.

And, as much as you may want to belt out Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella‘ in the Rain Room, leave the umbrella and any other sort of rain gear at home, as they are not allowed in the installation.

Rain Room, Al Mujarrah, Sharjah, Sat to Thur 9am to 9pm, Fri 4pm to 9pm, Dhs25 adults, Dhs15 students (under 22) and teachers (ID required), under 12s and 60 years and over currently not allowed. Tel: (06) 561 0095 sharjahart.com

Image credit: Sharjah Art Foundation