The chromatic acrobatics are in honour of a good cause…

The UAE’s aerobatic display team, Al Fursan will be paying a very visual three-day tribute to the UAE’s health workers and hospitals this week.

It’s a gesture of gratitude engineered by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to show the nation’s appreciation for workers fighting on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al Fursan, which translates into English as ‘The Knights’, is a squadron of highly trained UAE aerobatic pilots, equipped with Aermacchi MB-339 aircraft.

The team put on truly exhilarating displays for special events, ceremonies and celebrations and are usually instantly visible by their patriotic trails of green white, black, and red smoke.

The ‘Knights of the Sky’ began their recent rainbow tour in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with a flyby over Al Rahba Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Zayed Military Hospital, Emirates Humanitarian City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, and Al Ain Hospital.

Today, Monday, June 22 — smoke will be popped over Al Dhafra Hospital in Madinat Zayed starting 5.30 pm, so keep your eyes peeled if you’re in that region of Abu Dhabi.

On day three, Tuesday, June 23 — the team will paint the skies of other emirates in displays between 5.30pm and 6pm.

In Dubai, they’ll be pulling Gs and buzzing towers over the Kuwait Hospital, with Al Kuwait and Khorfakkan Hospitals in Sharjah getting their own flyovers.

Meanwhile, that same day, in Ajman, there’ll be Top Gun antics over Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital; and you can catch them in Umm Al Qaiwain over the Field Hospital there.

Day three also sees Ras Al Khaimah’s own Field Hospital and Ibrahim Bin Hamad Obaidullah Hospital play backdrop to Al Fursan aerobatics; with the Field Hospital and Masafi Hospital in Fujairah receiving the same special treatment.

Images: WAM