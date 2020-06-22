Movement between regions of the emirate however is now permitted…

Abu Dhabi Media Office has shared the news that starting tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, the restrictions on movement that are currently in place for travel into Abu Dhabi will be extended for another week.

The announcement came from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

There has been a slight easing of one aspect of the restrictions however. From Tuesday, residents will be permitted to move between the Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah regions freely.

And as of last week, Abu Dhabi residents are allowed to leave the emirate without a permit.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ & @DoHSocial, have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra) from 6am on Tuesday, 23 June pic.twitter.com/sdIAI6dLgx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 22, 2020

It’s part of the National Screening Programme, a collection of strategies to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The most effective form of contagion control policies require, some degree of population containment along with expansive testing.

This third extension will build on the work already carried out as part of the National Screening Programme, which has resulted in coronavirus testing rates dropping to just 1 per cent (as a ratio of positive tests, to every 100 tests taken) in Abu Dhabi City.

Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee announced that the National Screening Programme has reduced the rate of confirmed cases, which have decreased to less than 1% in #AbuDhabi City. pic.twitter.com/191pXjfMYp — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 21, 2020

The ban covers road entry into the emirate and has been in place in Abu Dhabi since June 2. It applies to both residents and UAE nationals.

There are some exemptions for key groups. These include frontline workers; those suffering from chronic diseases who need to visit healthcare providers outside their area; and those transporting goods between regions. For anybody that does need to travel, a permit system is in place. You can fill out a request form for the permits at, es.adpolice.gov.ae. Turn around times have been reported as usually pretty quick. And it’s important to note that movement restrictions still apply to travel within each region of the emirate during the hours of the National Disinfection Programme. The current timings for the programme are between 10pm and 6am the following day.

To help ensure the supply of essential goods into the emirate remains optimal, Abu Dhabi Police have set up dedicated lanes for mail and commodities at their transit checkpoints.

We understand that this announcement may represent frustration for some. It’s important to keep sight of the goals, the ‘why’ behind these policies. And it is solely for the protection of public health.

The movement restrictions will be reviewed again on June 29, 2020.

Images: Getty