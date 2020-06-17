Entry into the emirate and between regions however still requires a permit…

Last night Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic announced an amendment to the extended movement restrictions of the National Screening Programme, in place in the emirate.

Effective immediately, Abu Dhabi residents and citizens will be allowed to leave the emirate without having to apply for a permit.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ and @DoHSocial, have announced that citizens and residents may leave Abu Dhabi emirate without a permit. pic.twitter.com/YSVfIbQEDP — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 16, 2020

Entry into Abu Dhabi, and between the regions of Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain and Al Dhafra however, still requires a permit, obtainable via the Abu Dhabi Police website, es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit.

Abu Dhabi Media Office, who announced the move via their social media channels, also stated that those entering Abu Dhabi would also have to submit to “precautionary health measures”.

It was not specified what those ‘measures’ will entail, although we do know that they are in addition to the application of a permit.

Speculation based on the purpose and operational procedures of the National Screening Programme, suggest that this could potentially involve screening, testing and even perhaps, the isolation of certain individuals. Though, to be clear, this was not directly indicated or confirmed by the communication.

The announcement also states that “entry and exit of workers to Abu Dhabi emirate is still prohibited”.

Key exemptions are still protected for some groups. These include frontline workers; those suffering from chronic diseases who need to visit healthcare providers outside their area; and those transporting goods between regions.

These groups must apply for the permit, or contact Abu Dhabi Police in advance of travel on (800) 2626.

And it’s important to note that movement restrictions still apply to travel within each region of the emirate during the hours of the National Disinfection Programme.

The current timings for the programme are between 10pm and 6am the following day.

