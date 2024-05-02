Of action-romances and ghost hunting…

We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.

Fall Guy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fall Guy (@thefallguymovie)



Releasing: May 2

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Colt Seavers, a battered and past-his-prime action choreographer, finds himself working on a film set with Tom Ryder, a famous actor for whom he had doubled long ago. When Tom goes missing and the film, which is being directed by Jody Moreno, Colt’s ex-girlfriend in her directing debut, is in danger of being shut down, Colt volunteers to find Tom and save Jody’s debut film.

Book here

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Finn Wolfhard (@finnwolfhardofficial)



Releasing: May 2

Starring: Annie Potts, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon

When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

Book here

Bloodline Killer

Releasing: May 2

Starring: Tyrese Gibson, Shawnee Smith, Taryn Manning

Bloodline Killer is a terrifying horror-thriller that follows Moira Cole who endeavors to rebuild her shattered life after the murder of her family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin.

Book here

Images: Socials