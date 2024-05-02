All the new movies you can watch in the cinema this week
Of action-romances and ghost hunting…
We’ve got some big new movies this week. Love us some at-home streaming platform action. But the true joy of the cinema experience is all the popcorn you spill down the sides of your seat and the many bathroom trips you make from all the soda you’re drinking. Can’t beat that. For your film fix, here are all the new movies you can catch in cinemas this week.
Fall Guy
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: May 2
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Book here
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
View this post on Instagram
Releasing: May 2
Starring: Annie Potts, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon
Book here
Bloodline Killer
Releasing: May 2
Starring: Tyrese Gibson, Shawnee Smith, Taryn Manning
Bloodline Killer is a terrifying horror-thriller that follows Moira Cole who endeavors to rebuild her shattered life after the murder of her family at the hands of her deranged and obsessed cousin.
Book here
