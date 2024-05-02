Order the spicy tuna rolls and thank us later…

From the brilliant mind of chef Akmal Anuar and hospitality heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, Dubai favourite, Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori is officially opening soon in Abu Dhabi.

Coming soon to Marina Mall in the capital and announced via chef Akmal’s social media, the restaurant can be found on the ground floor, below another Dubai export, Beau Burger, which recently opened its doors.

Originally found in Al Wasl, Goldfish is a stellar restaurant that serves up quintessential favourites as well as dishes with a wonderful twist. We’re talking cult favourites such as incredible clay pots, sushi rolls, ramen and beyond.

Chef Akmal is renowned for his homegrown concepts including 11Woodfire, to an incredible collaboration at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. From Singapore to Dubai, he has received nothing but rave reviews, Michelin stars and so much more throughout his extensive culinary career. His collaboration with giants in the industry, Sunset Hospitality, is a testament to his desire to create authentic and innovative recipes as we find at Goldfish.

While we aren’t exactly sure when the restaurant in Abu Dhabi will open, we can almost guarantee that the restaurant will be serving up the same spectacular ideas, concepts and wonderful world of Japanese dishes.

Can’t wait until then?

Don’t worry, you can obviously still head to the OG branch in Al Wasl and sample the goods. They have just launched brand new menu items that are sure to rock your taste buds like never before.

For example on the dessert menu – get ready for a matcha cheese cake, coated in white chocolate served with – wait for it – parmesan ice cream. Sound outrageous, but when put together in one bite your eyes will light up with joy.

Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi, opening soon. @goldfishdubai

