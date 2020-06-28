Give yourself a little ‘me time’…

While spas in Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain closed for now, in some other emirates it’s a different story. If you’re up for a road trip, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah have spa offerings to suit residents who are looking to destress a little.

Here’s three spas that have reopened in the UAE.

Fairmont Ajman

Willow Stream Spa reopened on Friday June 26 to begin welcoming guests under new guidelines. After obtaining approval from the Ajman government, even the private hammam room has now reopened in Fairmont. Guidelines include temperature checks and mandatory face masks, a physical distance of two metres between guests in the waiting area and no more than three guests in the spa at any time. UAE residents can even enjoy a 20 per cent discount on the spa, as well as 20 per cent off rooms as well as food and beverage.

Fairmont Ajman, Ajman, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (06) 701 5757. fairmont.com

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

The Spa at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah has reopened for massage and facials with new safety measures in place. These include gloves for all massage therapists and compulsory showers for guests prior to their treatment. Appointments must be made in advance, and you’ll need to arrive 15 minutes before the treatment is due to begin. There’s a capacity of four guests maximum in the spa at once and the thermal area and jacuzzi will remain closed for the time being.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort & Spa, Ras Al Khaimah, Mon to Weds 9am to 7pm, Thurs to Sun 9am to 9pm. Tel: (07) 228 8844. hilton.com

Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi

The beautiful spa at Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi, Ras Al Khaimah is now open for in-house guests. You’ll need to be staying in the hotel to enjoy treatments such as the one-of-a-kind hydrothermal rainforest experience. Guests are required to wear a mask and gloves throughout the entire treatment.

Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi, Ras Al Khaimah, daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (07) 206 7777. ritzcarlton.com

Images: Facebook/Pixabay