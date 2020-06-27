Abu Dhabi Sports Council has given the green light for the emirate’s gyms to reopen…

Gains are back on the list of mains in Abu Dhabi.

Tonight Abu Dhabi Media Office shared the news that from July 1 gyms, bowling alleys, snooker halls, and yoga centres will be permitted to reopen in Abu Dhabi, provided staff and visitors follow strict safety measures.

The decree comes from Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and details multiple health and safety requirements.

.@AbuDhabiSC announces the resumption of individual indoor sporting activities across Abu Dhabi, including gyms, which are now able to operate 24/7, provided gym-goers, trainers and technical staff adhere to the prescribed guidelines and precautionary measures pic.twitter.com/1CwqjUWmBk — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 27, 2020

Rules to gym by

From the beginning of next month, all visitors to activity centres, including both customers and personnel, must undergo body temperature screening.

The wearing of face masks and gloves is also essential – with frequent changes for those present in these venues for extended periods of time.

A minimum social distancing space of two metres must be maintained between individuals at all times, excluding group training sessions.

Those on the way to ‘the gun show’ must also carry their own personal hygiene kits (containing for example hand sanitiser), towels and yoga mats (for yoga).

And for all the personal trainers out there — you must have undergone Covid-19 testing (with a negative result) prior to your return.

All of which is a small price to pay for getting those swole goals in a safe environment.

Use of saunas, jacuzzis, dressing rooms, showers and prayer rooms in these facilities is still prohibited.

Additional rules of these sport activity centres include: That there’s a dedicated isolation room for suspected cases; thermal cameras to placed at the entrance; routine cleaning of equipment every two hours.

That means that gyms, bowling centres and yoga studios will soon join select hotels, beaches, museums, restaurants, malls and shops on the list of reopened leisure and entertainment activities in Abu Dhabi.

Fingers firmly crossed for socially distanced cinema’s next.

