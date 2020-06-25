With immediate effect…

With the National Disinfection Programme now complete as stated by UAE authorities, there will no longer be any restrictions on night-time movements across the UAE.

Along with this announcement, Dubai Road and Transport Authorities (RTA) have also announced that the Dubai Metro and the Dubai Tram will return to its regular operating hours.

The updates were made via the RTA’s official Twitter handle.

Dubai Metro

Following the completion of the National Sterilisation Programme, #DubaiMetro returns to serve you again at normal trip timings on the Red and Green lines. Plan your trip well, following the preventive measures for your own and others’ safety. #RTA #We_Are_All_Responsible pic.twitter.com/8nvat4aBf4 — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 25, 2020