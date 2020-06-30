And it’s absolutely free…

Sharjah’s very own drive-in cinema, which has been gearing up since the middle of May, is ready to open its doors to the public on July 1.

The drive-in is located at Madar at Aljada – the new family entertainment destination in Sharjah. The great news is it’s absolutely free to enter, but it will be on a first-come, first-served basis and the cinema can only cater to 150 vehicles.

The first movie to be screened will be The Avengers at 8pm on July 1.

The movies that will follow include Crazy Rich Asians (July 2), Grease (July 6) and for all you Frozen fans out there, catc the first installment on July 3 and Frozen II on July 10.

A full schedule of movies and timings for the month of July can be found here.

For snacks, you’ll be spoilt for choice as there are 17 different outlets at the Zad food district, serving up popcorn, burgers, sushi and vegan snacks.

You can either visit the new drive-thru food precinct prior to entering the cinema, or you can order online via the dedicated website here. The meal will be delivered right to your car in a contactless and safe way.

The drive-in is taking all the necessary precaution to keep things safe for movie-goers and all current and future government guidelines with regard to social distancing and safety will be strictly adhered to.

Excited? Here’s how it works:

Upon arrival, you will be allocated a specific parking spot depending on the size of your car to ensure that everyone has a pleasant viewing experience.

You will need to tune your car radio to 87.7 FM to listen to the movie’s audio.

Headlights must remain off once parked, and you must remain in your car at all times.

Cinema-goers are encouraged to arrive at least 10 minutes before the film is scheduled to begin.

The family entertainment destination is home to the Aljada Discovery Centre, a children’s adventure playground, a skatepark, an indoor events space and an amphitheatre.

Future plans for the drive-in cinema include themed nights and weekends.

Images: provided/social