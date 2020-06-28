Here’s a sweet deal for all those families who’ll be ‘grounded’ here over summer…

The summer holidays are upon us, but with indoor play centres closed, camps on hiatus, and travel plans still up in the air, many Dubai families are wondering how they’ll fill their days between now and September?

Dubai’s hotels have come to the party with some brilliant pool deals for summer – but this one is particularly enticing for mums with children under the age of 12.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah has teamed up with Dubai communications agency TishTash to launch the TishTash Mummy’s Club.

From Sunday to Wednesday until the end of summer, mums can buy a pool and beach pass to the JBR hotel for just Dhs50 a day. The entry fee is fully redeemable on food and drinks, and under 12s can use the facilities free of charge, making it an affordable day out for the whole tribe.

Doors open at 8am each day, so you can hit the Hilton’s temperature-controlled pool bright and early, then be home by the time the afternoon heat kicks in.

Your Dhs50 credit can be spent on chilled drinks or beachfront burgers at Wavebreaker, for example, or put towards lunch at Mango Tree Thai Bistro.

Throughout the summer, TishTash will be coming to the party by offering gift bags, beauty pop-ups and other activations for mothers.

The TishTash Mummy’s Club launches on July 1, and will run until September 30. In keeping with Dubai’s precautionary measures, be sure to bring your own beach towels.

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR. Sun to Wed, Dhs50 pool pass for mums, children under 12 enter for free. Tel: (04) 3182582. Email: Reservations.Dubai@hilton.com. hilton.com