The Dubai-based airline will return to the skies soon…

Back in May, flyDubai announced that it was keeping its passenger flights grounded until June, with a focus only on the government’s requests for repatriation flights and cargo requirements.

During the downtime, the Dubai-based airline has been busy preparing for passengers to return – and according to a video shared on their official Instagram, it looks like they will take to the skies very soon.

The video sends out a reassuring message that the airline is doing whatever it takes to ensure safety onboard the aircraft for both passengers and its staff.

According to a press release by Dubai Media Office, flyDubai passengers can have full confidence in the hygiene conditions onboard the aircrafts. A comprehensive cleaning programme has been put in place, along with an extensive disinfection programme across all touchpoints throughout the customer journey.

Along with the planes being cleaned every day, the air in the cabin “is exchanged every two to three minutes and is sterile when it enters the cabin after passing through high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters which remove more than 99.9%+ of any particulate matter that may be present.”

Before take-off, engineers are performing scheduled maintenance tasks to prepare the aircrafts before they return to service.

After thanking the UAE for its strong leadership and continued guidance during these unprecedented times, Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flyDubai stated that they look forward to welcoming passengers back on board.

The airline will be announcing further details on its redefined customer journey and flight schedule in due course.

While the regularly scheduled flights were grounded, the carrier enabled 23,000 passengers to return home thanks to its repatriation services. The all-cargo flights which were also in operation transported close to four million kilograms of essential items to 35 destinations.

