‘Raining Street’ will be part of The Heart of Europe project on Dubai World Islands…

Have you ever battled your way through heat and humidity in the Dubai summer months and hoped for a little drizzle to cool you down? Well, in true Dubai style, your wish is the city’s command. The Heart of Europe is constructing a street where it will actually rain 365 days per year.

The unusual attraction will be found on The World Islands, part of which is currently being developed to bring a slice of European life to the Middle East. The Heart of Europe is on track to open phase one of its project later this year, which includes the launch of Portofino Hotel, close to where Raining Street will be located.

The one-kilometre street will be temperature-controlled to remain at 27 degrees Celsius all year round, no matter the season in the UAE. The ‘level’ of rain will also be adjustable, varying between a light drizzle to a heavy downpour. The rain will be activated with cold water every time the temperature rises above 27 degrees.

Raining Street is a 100 per cent sustainable project, like much of the Heart of Europe, as it uses solar energy and will produce zero carbon emissions. The islands promise unspoiled views and unpolluted surrounding oceans, thanks to its ban on microplastics.

Kleindienst Group, the developers behind The Heart of Europe, revealed a rendering of how the street will look once complete. The image depicts people cladded with coats and umbrellas, so it might soon be time to dig them out of the depths of your wardrobe.

Once complete, The Heart of Europe will home to seven islands. 15 hotels and resorts as well as 4,000 holiday homes. There’s even plans for a snow plaza to really give residents a taste of European winters – and did we mention it’s all in the middle of the sea?

thoe.com