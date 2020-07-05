Who wants to join our vibe tribe..?

Whether you’re headed out, out-out or just hanging out at the homestead, we’ve got some knock out options for you to peruse.

Thursday, July 9

1. Find out how we go to the movies in the new normal

Reel Cinemas has teamed up with Brag Events to create the Yas Drive in Cinema. Starting July 9, the 65-car capacity venue will be showing a bumper schedule of blockbusters from the world of cinema. Thursday nights will be dedicated to bringing cinematic classics to Yas. Starting this week with the epic George Miller dystopian flick, Mad Max Fury Road. Just make sure you take it easy on that drive home OK. There are also showings on Fridays and Saturdays.

Yas Marina Circuit, access Main Oasis parking via the East Gate, show time 8pm, tickets are on sale through the yasmarinacircuit.com website.

Friday, July 10

2. It’s win-win for kids at Wagamama on the weekend

Until 31st August, kids under 10 years old can get a free meal with every adult main ordered. And on Friday and Saturdays — there’s a chance for them to get their hands dirty… in a productive way. Kids between three and 11 years old can don the chef’s whites and join a cooking class. One of the restaurant’s chefs will teach them about nutrition, and guide them through the preperation and cooking of one of the eatery’s dishes, such as chicken katsu curry. The perfect treat for all those junior Jamie Olivers out there, and imagine – this could open the door on having your own, free live-in chef.

Wagamama Abu Dhabi Mall, Level 3, Fridays and Saturdays, 11am to 12:30pm, Dhs 50. Tel: (02) 679 7466

3. You’ll find fine dining and stunning sea views at this bohemian brunch

This popular Saadiyat beachfront haunt is a celebration of bohemia and laidback luxury. Buddha-Bar’s set menu offers pan-Pacific cuisine with dishes elected from Japan, China, and both North and South America. Foodies can dig into sushi and nigiri, marinated Chilean seabass, prime USDA beef tenderloin and aromatic wok chicken kung pao. Desserts include apple tarte tatin, eclairs and crepe soufflé. And although there is limited seating, in adherence with UAE Covid-19 social distancing requirements, there are two separate sessions. The day brunch is from 1pm to 4pm, and the evening one starts at 7pm.

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, soft Dhs325, house Dhs450 and premium Dhs525. Tel: (02) 498 8888

Saturday, July 11

4. Try this new home-grown hot sauce brand

This one is for all our chilli sauce homies out there. The ones that understand, hot sauce isn’t just a condiment, it is a way of life, a never-ending lingual adventure. And there’s a new kid on the block, Zafi Hot Sauce — locally produced spicy scotch bonnet sauce, that is big on flavour and on heat. It’s plant-based, gluten-free, all-natural, contains no artificial preservatives or artificial additive and comes in three flavours. Beginners should pick the ‘demure’ options, there’s ‘sultry’ for the intermediate and ‘fiery’ for the elite, but they all slap hard with that sweet smoky scotch bonnet tang.

From Dhs40, order through zafihotsauce.com

5. There’s now even more at steak, at Saadiyat Beach Club

Home of high-quality beef action and epic food-face-burying opportunities (like exhibit A above), BOA Steakhouse at Saadiyat Beach club has now reopened. Allowing you to scatter a little more sun, sand, sea AND steak on your weekend.

BOA Steakhouse, Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 641 1500.

Images: Provided/Getty