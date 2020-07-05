The weekend is nearly here…

Another week rolls around, and it’s mid-July… Does anyone else know where that went? There’s plenty to do in Dubai this weekend, from a wellness weekend to an excellent happy hour deal and a cool Saturday brunch.

Here’s 5 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday

1. Sip on Dhs13 drinks in this great happy hour

Thursday night often means toasting to the weekend, and what better way to do just that than with a great happy hour deal? Head to cool rooftop bar, Twenty Three, where you can enjoy selected house drinks for just Dhs13 from 4.23pm to 7.23pm. Oh, and there’s another happy hour from 11pm for an hour. In line with government directives, you’ll need to buy food too, but there’s a great selection of sharing dishes, with 23 per cent off all food.

Twenty Three, 23rd floor, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, open daily 4pm to 10.23pm. Tel: (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

2. Check out a chilled Thursday night brunch

When a catch up with friends is in order, but you’re down for more of a conversation than dancing the night away, check out the cool Thursday night brunch at the recently reopened Social Company. Enjoy signature Social Company dishes, free-flowing house beverages and live acoustic music from 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs285. Tel: Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/thegreens

Friday

3. Find your zen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio One (@studioonedxb) on Jul 9, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

If you’ve been feeling the strain recently, treat yourself to a weekend of wellness at Studio One Hotel. The Dubai Studio City hotel will be hosting both gong meditation and yinyasa yoga sessions. On Friday July 17 at 7pm, Zarine Dadachanji will be guiding participants through gong meditation which will promote relaxation through sound immersion. On Saturday July 18 at 10.30am, LaToya will host a yinyasa yoga class for all abilities. Guests can choose to book per class or as a combo, with a hotel stay package also available. Remember to bring your own mat, blanket, eyemask, essential oils etc.

Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, meditation Fri Jul 17 7pm, Dhs120, yoga Sat Jul 18 10.30am, Dhs100, combo Dhs200. Book via https://linktr.ee/CrimsonChamberDXB

4. Treat yourself with a great spa deal

Sometimes, you just need a weekend to chill. Ever heard of a spa-cation? Well that’s the phrase The Ritz-Carlton JBR has penned for its new spa offering. Spend the entire day with your bestie, with a 60-minute massage, followed by a two-course lunch in La Baie or the signature Afternoon Tea experience in The Lobby Lounge. That’s not all either, you’ll get all-day access to the resort’s swimming pools and beach for Dhs580.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Dubai at The Walk, JBR, open daily from 10am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 318 6520. ritzcarlton.com

Saturday

5. Enjoy unlimited sushi at this Saturday brunch

When it comes to sushi and dim sum, our eating capacity is bottomless, which makes Asia Asia’s Saturday brunch particularly enticing. For Sushi Saturdays, enjoy five hours’ of unlimited dim sum and sushi, plus a bottle of house wine, priced at just Dhs330 for two people.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays, 2pm to 7pm, Dhs330 per couple. Tel: (04) 276 5900. facebook.com/AsiaAsiaDubai

Images: Social/Provided