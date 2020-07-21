Who said brunch belonged to Friday?

Let the party vibe last all weekend, with our pick of 21 Saturday brunches in Dubai.

Beautiful Saturdays at Alici

Alici’s Friday brunch has proved so popular that this Amalfi-inspired stunner has expanded into Saturdays. Book a table for Beautiful Saturdays for Italian-style seafood overlooking the Arabian Sea.

Alici, Bluewaters, Fri and Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

Sushi Saturdays at Asia Asia

When it comes to sushi and dim sum, our eating capacity is bottomless, which makes Asia Asia’s Saturday brunch particularly enticing. For Sushi Saturdays, enjoy five hours’ of unlimited dim sum and sushi, plus a bottle of house wine, priced at just Dhs330 for two people.

Asia Asia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Saturdays, 2pm to 7pm, Dhs330 per couple. Tel: (04) 276 5900. facebook.com/AsiaAsiaDubai

Laidback Brunch at Cafe Belge

While Friday’s Secret Brunch at The Ritz is a proper heels-up, Saturdays, as the name suggests, is a more laidback affair. Cafe Belge’s Laidback Brunch features a set menu of Belgian classics, paired with house drinks, prosecco, or Champagne and Belgian beers.

Cafe Belge, Ritz Carlton DIFC, Sat 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs595 Champagne. Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/dubai/difc/dining/cafe-belge

Over Easy Brunch at Chicago Meatpackers

‘Hair of the dog’ takes on new meaning at Chicago Meatpackers, as you can bring your four-legged friends along to the Over Easy Brunch. Choose from a range of packages including the Bottomless Breakfast, with includes food and soft drinks for Dhs150. Then add free-flowing Bloody Marys for Dhs95, or mimosas for Dhs125.

Chicago Meatpackers, East Marina, The Pointe, Over Easy Brunch, Fri and Sat 11am to 3pm. Tel: (04) 580 7983. meatpackers.ae/brunch-menu

Hangover Saturdays at Distillery Gastropub

The Hangover Saturdays brunch dishes out platters of hangover-slaying buffalo wings, popcorn prawns, burgers, apple crumble and more.

Distillery Gastropub, Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm. Dhs149 with soft drinks, Dhs229 with house drinks. Tel: 054 998 2003. distillerydubai.com

Saturday Siesta Brunch at El Sur

Promising a laidback approach to brunching, this family-friendly fiesta includes tapas and paella to share, for Dhs210 including house drinks. Children under the age of six dine for free. Fiesta, then siesta.

El Sur, The Westin Mina Seyahi. Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs149 with soft drinks, Dhs210 with house drinks, Dhs79 children aged six to 12. elsurdubai.com

Bleu, Blanc, Rouge at French Riviera

This chic soiree will transport you to the South of France, with French-Med cuisine in a stunning beachfront location.

French Riviera Pop-Up, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeium, Fri and Sat 1pm to 3pm. Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with cocktails. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Hellicious Brunch at Hell’s Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen recently launched the Saturday Hellicious Brunch at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. Starters include tuna tartare, wagyu meatballs and truffle cheese toasties. For mains, take your pick of classic dishes such as beef Wellington, roast chicken, or mushroom risotto. Dessert is an all-you-can-eat assortment of puddings, cheesecakes and other sweet treats. The Friday brunch is still in full swing, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Sat 1pm to 4pm. Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs445 with sparkling. Tel: (04) 556 6466. caesars.com/dubai/restaurants/gordon-ramsay-hells-kitchen/

La Cantine du Faubourg

There’s a lot to like about La Cantine’s brunch. For starters, it doesn’t neglect the ‘br’ in brunch, with indulgent breakfast dishes such as French toast and truffled scrambled eggs. Drinks options include summer-perfect Pimm’s and Mimosas. The Saturday brunch has proved so popular that it’s now available on Fridays, too.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Fri and Sat, noon to 6pm (three-hour sessions), Dhs265 soft drinks, Dhs400 with wine and beer, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (04) 3527 105. lacantine.ae

Rappers Delight Brunch – Hip-Hop Saturdays at Lucky Voice

Launching this Saturday at Lucky Voice is the Rappers Delight Brunch – Hip-Hop Saturdays. Sing along to your favourite Notorious B.I.G, Wu-Tang Clan and Coolio between bites of sliders, pizzas and nachos. If you want to turn brunch into a staycation, you can get a room for Dhs300 a night, with the full amount back to spend on food and drinks during your stay.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights. Sat, 5pm to 8pm. Dhs100 with soft drinks, Dhs179 with house wine and spirits, Dhs219 with beer, wine and spirits, Dhs249 sparkling. Tel: 800 58259. millenniumhotels.com

Elephant Bath Brunch at Masti

This vibrant brunch in La Mer takes Indian cuisine to lofty new heights, with boundary-hopping creations such as chipotle paneer tikka sharing menu space with biryani and saag paneer lasagne. It’s not just the food that will wow: the cocktails here are works of art.

Masti, La Mer, Fri and Sat 1pm to 5pm. Dhs215 with soft drinks, Dhs375 house drinks. Tel: 800 62784. mastidubai.com

Nobu Weekend Brunch

Now available on Fridays and Saturdays, the Nobu Weekend Brunch is now a slightly shorter affair, running from noon until 3pm. During the three-hour experience, you’ll have Nobu culinary icons, such as the black cod miso and yellowtail with fresh jalapenos, delivered straight to your table. Gone, for now, is the sushi and sashimi bar, which will be off the menu while buffets are prohibited.

Nobu Weekend Brunch, Fri and Sat noon to 3pm. Dhs345 with soft drinks, Dhs435 with house drinks. atlantis.com/dubai/restaurants/nobu

Afternoon Feast at Prime68

New to the Saturday brunch line-up in Prime68’s Afternoon Feast. Now available on Fridays and Saturdays, the brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm and is priced at Dhs195 including soft drinks and Dhs345 with house beverages. The set menu includes a delicious array of juicy steaks, plus vegetarian dishes for your plant-based friends.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fri and Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs195 soft drinks, Dhs345 house drinks. Tel: (04) 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

The Bacchus Brunch at Roberto’s

Another fresh face on the Saturday brunching scene is Dubai stalwart Roberto’s. The Bacchus Brunch will run every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. It begins with antipasti to share, followed by gnocchi cacio e pepe, a choice of Italian mains, and gelati and fresh fruit for dessert.

Roberto’s, Gate Village, Building No 1, DIFC, Sat 1pm to 5pm. Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: (04) 386 0066. robertosrestaurants.com/dubai/

Dim Sum Brunch at Royal China

Unlimited dim sum? Say no more. Royal China continues to set the benchmark for authentic Cantonese fare in Dubai – and while the dim sum brunch may be a trolley-free affair, the dumplings themselves could have been plucked straight out of Hong Kong.

Royal China, Building 4, DIFC, Dubai, Fri and Sat, noon to 3.15pm, Dhs128 with tea, Dhs60 for two glasses of house wine or beer. Tel: (04) 354 5543. facebook.com/royalchinadubai

Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters

So popular was the recently relaunched Friday brunch at Seven Sisters, that they went and added Saturdays to the rotation. Together with LUV Events, enjoy an afternoon of fun with hip-hop, R&B and afro-beats jams. Packages start at Dhs199 for a food menu and soft drinks, Dhs349 for the food menu with wine, beer and cocktails, or Dhs449 for the premium package.

Seven Sisters, first floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fri and Sat, 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (056) 775 4777. sevensistersdubai.com

L’Italia a Tavola at Trattoria

This brand-new brunching concept from Trattoria is perfect for those who enjoy a weekend lie-in. Available on Fridays and Saturdays, L’Italia a Tavola is a rolling brunch, meaning you can choose a three-hour window any time between midday and 6pm. Enjoy a four-course menu of classic Italian fare, such as arancini, traditional pizzas, pastas and desserts, paired with unlimited drinks.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Fri and Sat noon to 6pm (three-hour window). Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/madinat-trattoria-toscana

Bebida, Mi Amor! Brunch at Vibe

Vibe has had a facelift, and to celebrate it’s launching a Mex-inspired, margarita-fuelled brunch. Cheesy nachos, taco platters and sharing boards come with two, four or six cocktails, making them perfect to share with your posse. Prices start at Dhs149 for nachos with two drinks.

Vibe, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Sat 1pm to 4pm. Dhs149 to Dhs399. Tel: 800 8423. vibeuae.com

Sunkissed Saturdays at White Beach

Pack your swimsuit and shades for this seaside brunch, at White Beach, the Balearic-inspired beach club at Atlantis, The Palm. Take a dip in the sea or the infinity pool, then cool off in the air-conditioned restaurant, where a procession of Med-accented dishes will be delivered to your table.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah. Sat 1pm to 5pm. Entry 21+. Dhs249 with soft drinks; Dhs299 with house drinks for ladies; Dhs349 with house drinks for men. Tel: (0)55 2004321. atlantis.com/dubai/bars-and-nightlife/white-beach-club

Summer Brunch at Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity has brought back its popular summer brunch, running every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, with three hours of unlimited food, drinks, and pool and beach access from 10am. Sun loungers will be given out on a first come, first served basis, or you could book one of the VIP Day Bed packages for up to five people. Don’t forget to bring your own towel.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, ‘Summer Brunch’, Fri and Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. Tel: (055) 500 9111. facebook.com/zerogravitydubai

Baikingu Brunch at Zuma

Zuma’s popular brunch is back every Friday and Saturday, between noon and 4pm. Expect a standard-bearing assortment of modern Japanese dishes.

Zuma, DIFC, Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 wine, beer and prosecco, Dhs595 with champagne. Tel: (04) 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com/dubai

Images: Supplied