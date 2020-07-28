Possibly one of the coolest runs in Dubai…

If the summer heat is keeping you from lacing up and heading outdoors for a run – this is an event you don’t want to miss.

In a world first, ‘DXB Snow Run’ is a snow run organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with Ski Dubai, which will see residents and visitors running 3km through the snow at Ski Dubai in the middle of a Dubai summer. It takes place on August 14.

The race will see you navigating five loops of Ski Dubai in -4 degrees – so, as odd as it might feel at the moment – dress warm.

The unique event is open for men and women aged 18 to 62, but in order to keep the event safe, only 300 participants will be be able to take part.

The run is a part of Dubai Sports Council’s ‘DXB Snow Week’ which falls over the span of two days on August 14 and 15. Racers will be able to take part in the skiing and snowboarding competitions, as well.