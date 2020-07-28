A run in the snow in the middle of the Dubai desert? Here's where...
Possibly one of the coolest runs in Dubai…
If the summer heat is keeping you from lacing up and heading outdoors for a run – this is an event you don’t want to miss.
In a world first, ‘DXB Snow Run’ is a snow run organised by Dubai Sports Council in cooperation with Ski Dubai, which will see residents and visitors running 3km through the snow at Ski Dubai in the middle of a Dubai summer. It takes place on August 14.
The race will see you navigating five loops of Ski Dubai in -4 degrees – so, as odd as it might feel at the moment – dress warm.
The unique event is open for men and women aged 18 to 62, but in order to keep the event safe, only 300 participants will be be able to take part.
The run is a part of Dubai Sports Council’s ‘DXB Snow Week’ which falls over the span of two days on August 14 and 15. Racers will be able to take part in the skiing and snowboarding competitions, as well.
Interested? Registrations aren’t open yet, but keep an eye open on the @MyPremierSports official Instagram page for the announcement.
You need to sign up for the run through this website here, but remember, you need to be quick because the spots are limited. It will cost you Dhs189 per person.
Included in the price are refreshments and commemorative medals which honour Covid-19 frontliners will be presented to winners and all participants.
See you on the slopes!
Images: provided/Unsplash