Sixteen Antarctic Gentoo Penguins are now in residence…

When you pay a visit to Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, you’re expecting to see a huge variety of marine life, but now, you’ll also have the chance to see penguins too.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is now home to 16 Antarctic Gentoo penguins. They can be found in the newly reopened ‘Penguin Cove’, which has been adapted with smart technology to mimic their natural habitat, around the Antarctic Peninsula.

The Penguin Cove is purpose-built and temperature-controlled to ‘simulate the natural Sub Antarctican environment of the Gentoo Penguin’. The enclosure has plenty for the penguins to explore, and even a slide.

To visit the Penguin Cove, you can opt to go for the Aqua Nursery, Explorer package or VIP Experience tickets. A ‘Penguin Encounter’ is also expected to launch in ‘early August’, which will allow visitors to understand Gentoo penguins better.

Gentoo penguins are apparently known as social animals who live in colonies and often mate for life. Their social nature means that watchers often observe them as ‘charismatic’, with a flair for curiosity.

There’s so much to see at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater zoo, which is one of the largest aquariums on the planet. You’ll find it in Dubai Mall, where it attracts thousands of visitors each year, and is a must-visit for tourists and residents of the UAE, alike.

It’s home to over 33,000 aquatic animals. There are plenty of ways that visitors can make the most out of their visit, from the 270-degree walk-through tunnel experience, glass bottom boat rides, shark dives or a cage snorkelling experience.

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Z00, Dubai Mall, Dubai, tickets from Dhs120 (inclusive of Penguin Cove). thedubaiaquarium.com