Abu Dhabi’s Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has issued a circular notifying the emirate’s restaurants, coffee shops, cafes and other licensed food outlets that they will now be allowed to operate at 80 per cent capacity.

Made possible by new measures required by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The provision comes with extra responsibilities handed down to food and beverage establishments. These include ensuring employees undergo laser-based DPI screening for the virus every two weeks at approved test centres.

Ditching the plastic

Clarification was also made on whether restaurants have to use single-use plastic. Reusable cutlery, crockery and other dining paraphernalia (yes we went there), is permitted as long as they can be (and are shown to be) properly sanitised after and before each use.

Floor signage marking appropriate social distancing must be displayed, and the maximum of four people to a table rule stays in place.

To buffet or not buffet?

Buffets (including food sampling stations and open food displays) are still restricted everywhere except hotels.

Where permitted in hotels, buffets cannot be self-serve, waiters must serve to plate.

Face masks and gloves to be worn by staff at all times, temperature checks must be conducted throughout the day, touch surfaces frequently sanitised and contactless payment options offered.

