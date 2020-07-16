The three-hour drunch package starts from Dhs350…

For the first time ever, popular French restaurant Bistrot Bagatelle will be opening its doors from 2pm every Saturday. Capturing your mid-afternoon truffle cravings, the ‘Bagaeton Drunch’ will run each week from 2pm to 5pm, but the reggaeton vibes will continue late into the night.

If you know Bagatelle, you know it’s a place well accustomed to throwing a good party so you can expect a lively crowd at this weekend’s launch event. The package itself runs for the first three hours but don’t think the fun stops there as the DJ will be providing the tunes ’til late.

On the menu you’ll find a selection of Bagatelle’s best loved dishes, from burrata to tuna tartare, truffle pizzetta and lobster linguine. If you prefer a meatier dish there’s a delicious baby chicken with truffle or steak frites.

A selection of French desserts will be waiting for you if you have room left to spare. Packages start from Dhs350 with non-alcoholic drinks, Dhs390 with bellinis, the classic package is Dhs450 or push the boat out and get the premium package for Dhs490.

Bistrot Bagatelle, Fairmont Hotel Dubai, Trade Centre Area, Sheikh Zayed Road, Saturdays, 2pm onwards, Dhs350 soft, Dhs390 bellini, Dhs450 house, Dhs490 premium. Tel: (04) 354 5035. @bagatelledubai

Images: Provided