If you’re an avid sports enthusiast in Dubai, you’ll be aware that playing your usual games of tennis, football and other sports outside can get a little tricky in the sweltering temperatures that come with the UAE summer.

You’ll probably be pleased to know, then, that you can now take all of your favourite sports indoors, as the annual Dubai Sports World (DSW) is back, with numerous sports courts and pitches all under one air-conditioned roof.

The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has ‘transformed its halls into playing fields’, with spaces to host eight popular sports: Football, basketball, cricket, badminton, tennis, volleyball, padel tennis and table tennis.

It’s the 10th edition of the popular sporting event, which will run until October 3, 2020. Dubai Sports Council have reopened facilities, adhering to guidelines issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other health authorities.

Sports enthusiasts of any age and ability are invited to use the space, which will be found in DWTC’s Za’abeel Halls 4, 5 and 6. You’ll find basketball, tennis and badminton courts, as well as football and cricket pitches.

A number of strict health and safety guidelines have been put in place for people using the venue. These include online check-in only, thermal cameras installed at DSW entry points to screen visitor temperatures, and touch-free sanitiser equipment installed throughout the venue.

The many sports pitches and courts are available for group bookings. For a great way to keep the children entertained over the long school break, summer training camps are also being offered by partner academies. Visitors will need to wear a face mask at all times.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “This edition of Dubai Sports World (DSW) is probably the most important given the challenging times we are living through in 2020. Staying healthy and fit has never been more important.”

Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), open daily until October 3, 2020, online booking only. dubaisportsworld.ae

Images: Dubai Media Office