It will be celebrating its silver jubilee…

One of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions, Global Village closed its 24th season ahead of schedule as part of its effort to safeguard public health during the pandemic.

It is now gearing up for its 25th season, which is expected to run from October 2020 to April 2021. And it’s set to come back with a bang.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Khadija Khalifa, senior director commercial at Global Village said, “The upcoming edition is the silver jubilee and we want to make it big.”

Khadija said the Global Village team is setting the bar high this year, with a new-season target of more than 7 million visitors. They also want to ensure that it is affordable for all, with ticket prices set to remain at Dhs15.

There are a few confirmed details available on what we can expect for the silver anniversary, but Global Village has stated that it will introduce an all-new world-class entertainment show with cutting-edge lighting, special effects and more.

The new season will see more than 40,000 entertainment and cultural shows taking place, including street acts, theatrics for little ones, plus an international line-up of stars taking to the main stage. And yes, there will also be fireworks.

As always, Global Village will offer brilliant shopping opportunities, with different pavilions from across the world each selling their own incredible and unique items.

And of course, there will be plenty of tasty snacks, with more than 140 food kiosks across the park. According to Global Village, they are the most popular attraction season after season. There will be food trolleys serving authentic Emirati dishes, candy floss, ice cream and more, plus a variety of restaurants dishing out the world’s best cuisines.

Further details and confirmations will be announced closer to the date. We will keep you informed.

Visit: globalvillage.ae

Images: Global Village