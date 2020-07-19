Beat those Sunday blues…

As another Sunday arrives, it’s time to say ‘goodbye’ to the weekend and ‘hello’ to a brand new week. If you need to break it up a bit until the weekend, there’s plenty to do to keep yourself entertained.

From a ladies’ night to a chance to win incredible prizes, here’s 5 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

1. Kickstart the week with a healthy meal

Wild & The Moon has a new summer menu which dropped at the start of July and it features wild burgers, pad Thai, salads, dips and spreads and mouth-watering desserts. While you’re there, don’t forget to try out their cold-pressed juices and other healthy snacks. Don’t want to leave home? They will deliver right to your door.

Wild & The Moon, two locations: Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz and Palace Downtown Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd Dubai , daily 9am to 7pm. wildandthemoon.com

2. Go to a ladies’ night

Tuesday night is the stalwart Dubai ladies’ night, so if you feel like breaking up the week, why not head to Mama Zonia at Pier 7? You’ll get those amazing Dubai Marina views whilst sipping on three complimentary selected beverages. Round up the girls, it’s time to go out…

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesdays, from 6pm. Tel: (04) 240 4747. facebook.com

3. Get the chance to win incredible prizes

Fancy winning Dhs5,000, a hotel stay, brunch or other amazing prizes? You can, as McGettigan’s JLT has recently launched ‘McGettigan’s Madness’. Head there for a drink or some food and you’ll be given a raffle ticket upon arrival. If your number gets called, you’ll spin the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to be in with the chance to win.

McGettigan’s JLT, Next to Bonnington Towers, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, game on until August 31. Tel: (04) 356 0470. facebook.com/McGettigansJLT

4. Treat yourself to some spa time

Atlantis, The Palm’s stunning ShuiQi Spa is now reopen. Many of its rejuvenating treatments are being offered with a 30 per cent discount for Dubai residents, including massages, nails, hair, facials and more. An all-day pool pass is also included, yay.

ShuiQi Spa, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, reservations in advance, 9am to 5pm daily. Tel: (04) 426 1020. atlantis.com/dubai

5. Feast on a three-course dinner with a bottle of wine

For a chilled out catch up with friends, urban Italian restaurant Motorino has just the deal for you. Every day, you can avail a fantastic deal, where 1 starter, two mains, 1 dessert and a bottle of house wine will cost you just Dhs199 per couple.

Motorino, JA Ocean View Hotel, Dubai, offer available every day from 5pm to 10pm, Dhs199 per couple. Tel: (04) 814 5918. motorinodubai.com

Images: Provided/ Social