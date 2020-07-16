From pink sliders to vegan Thai food…

While some of us took to creating dalgona coffee, doing puzzles and learning to play musical instruments during the lockdown, some of Dubai’s top chefs were hard at work in their kitchens creating new menus to showcase for hungry diners.

And now that Dubai is opening up, the new menus are being unveiled. So, if you’re looking to try out a new dining experience this week, here are four new menus in Dubai to check out.

Tania’s Teahouse

One of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafe’s has a new chef by the name Ricardo who hails from Jamaica. He has spruced up the cafe’s menu and has added on a selection of delectable dishes for every taste and dietary requirement. From pink sliders to beetroot hummus, mermaid smoothie bowls (complete with an edible mermaid tail) and more – this new menu will satisfy your tummy and will do wonders for your Instagram page, too. They even have a sharing platter so you can sample a range of what’s on the new menu.

Tania’s Teahouse, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com

Cafe Isan

If you’re vegan or considering the switch to veganism, head to one of Dubai’s favourite Thai street food venue – Cafe Isan who has ‘veganised’ its most popular menu food items. The enticing plant-based menu has flavourable dishes without meat or dairy and some dishes can even be prepared gluten-free for those who have allergies and intolerances. The food is freshly made and the chefs will even cater to your spice level tolerance. There is a choice of four starters or sides, two soups, two salads, six main courses which include curry and an array of noodles and rice, and desserts. The traditional drinks are vegan, too.

Cafe Isan, Waterfront, Cluster B – Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, daily 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 557 9778.cafeisan.co

Wild & The Moon

Wild & The Moon has a new summer menu which dropped in the middle of June and it features wild burgers, pad Thai, salads, dips and spreads and mouth-watering desserts. They even deliver right to your door in zero plastic packaging. While you’re there, don’t forget to try out their cold-pressed juices and other healthy snacks.

Wild & The Moon, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily 9am to 7pm. Tel: (04) 3433392. wildandthemoon.com

21 grams

Like many restaurants in Dubai, 21 grams closed its doors when the pandemic hit, but it is making a comeback with a revamped menu and revised opening hours. Known for its flavour-packed Balkan fare, melding homespun recipes with modern techniques, the 21 grams team use the time during lockdown to come up with some tasty new dishes. Old favourites – including komplet eggs and cheese burek – are still on the menu, but new additions include wagyu cevapi tartare, sarma rolls with smoked brisket, and Adriatic octopus with fennel sauce. Dinner is currently off the menu, but you can visit the restaurant for breakfast and lunch from 8am to 5pm from July 20.

21 grams, Jumeirah St & Al Thanya Rd Intersection, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, daily 8am to 5pm. Tel: 050 841 50 21. 21grams.me

