In another update to their schedule, Etihad Airways has announced that, by August, it will be travelling to 58 destinations across North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe and Asia.

Speaking about the update Group Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, Tony Douglas said “By August we aim to operate approximately 45 per cent of our pre-COVID capacity.”

That, of course, represents a HUGE bounce-back, and translates as more welcome news for the local travel and tourism industry, as well as the general economic health of the region.

Those destinations include:

North America: Chicago, New York JFK, Toronto, Washington, D.C.

Europe: Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, Zurich

Middle East & Africa: Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Cairo, Casablanca, Kuwait, Muscat, Rabat, Riyadh, Seychelles

Asia: Ahmedabad, Baku, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Chennai, Colombo, Delhi, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, Male, Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo

Australasia: Melbourne, Sydney

You can book tickets on the etihad.com website, which also contains limited information about health & safety requirements of certain destinations.

Flights are also available via the mobile app, and the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on (600) 555 666.

