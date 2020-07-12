The airline will be operating the services from July 15…

Etihad Airways has been busy with preparations for the relaunch of its scheduled passenger services.

By next month the airline will be travelling to 58 destinations across North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe and Asia.

But yesterday Etihad announced a special batch of Indian repatriation routes, a total of 19 weekly flights to and from six cities across the country’s mainland.

Indian nationals can now book flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Mumbai via the etihad.com website, which also contains limited information about health & safety requirements of certain destinations.

These repatriation routes will take place between July 15 and July 26. And whichever directions you’re travelling in, you’ll need to wear a mask and gloves at all times.

Travelling to the UAE from India

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi must come equipped with the correct UAE entry requirements set by the government of Abu Dhabi. This includes having a valid residency visa and ICA approval.

Residents can apply for ICA approval via the online form. You’ll need an approval number before you can book your flight.

Covid testing, temperature screening and strict social distancing measures are in operation at Abu Dhabi airport.

When you arrive in Abu Dhabi, you can travel to other emirates, but you must self-isolate for 14 days.

Travelling to India from the UAE

The first thing to note is, if you are travelling to Abu Dhabi airport from outside of the emirate, you’ll need a negative Covid test result within 48 hours of your intended entry.

Passengers travelling to India must adhere to guidelines set by the government of India. Please note that entry requirements differ from country-to-country and are often subject to change. Keep up to date with the latest rules on the iatatravelcentre.com website.

Passengers are required to arrive at Abu Dhabi Airport a minimum of four hours before their departure to undertake mandatory rapid Covid testing in Terminal 1A before they check-in.

Carry-on luggage restrictions (in both directions)

You’ll only be allowed to carry one personal item on board, such as a handbag, backpack or laptop bag.

The absolute maximum weight of which is 5kg. You’ll have to check-in the remainder of your cabin baggage (for free). This applies if you are flying in Economy, Business or First.

For more inoformation, check out our handy checklist on things you’ll need to consider before you take that outbound flight.

Images: provided