Escape to Switzerland, without leaving Dubai…

Did you miss your annual ski trip this year, or just always wondered what it’s like to stay in a lavish chalet in the Swiss Alps? Well, good news, you don’t need to leave Dubai to experience it. Just book a stay in one of the stunning Aspen Chalets at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates.

We were invited to do just that, and we’re here to take you inside. From the seamless service, to the cosy chalet, dining and everything in between, here’s how we escaped to Switzerland, without leaving Dubai.

The room

From stepping out of your vehicle upon arrival to the hotel, get ready for five-star service. The concierge will take your luggage for you, and wait as you check-in. You’ll be shown to your Aspen Ski chalet, where you’ll enter a completely different world.

Shut the door, and you’re transported to a cosy ski chalet in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Authenticity is evident in every detail, right from the wooden hues and dimmed lighting to the stag fixtures adorning the walls and even a fire crackling in the fireplace (okay, it’s not real, but it definitely gives the full effect).

Oh, and did we mention, the floor to ceiling windows that frame a merry scene of skiers and snowboarders whizzing down the indoor ski slope that is Ski Dubai?

Not just any hotel room, the Aspen Chalet comes with its own private butler, here to cater to your every need. Upon arrival, we were treated to a vast array of Arabic sweet treats and fresh fruit, which is served in the dining and kitchen area of the chalet.

Evening meal

Dinner is in popular Spanish restaurant Salero. It’s a typically Spanish affair, with hot and cold grazing dishes to start. We had the complimentary rustic bread and sautéed shrimps with chilli and garlic. The paella for main is stand-out, so make sure you try it.

Breakfast

Breakfast takes place in the Aspen Cafe on the ground floor of the hotel. We started with bread, hot-from-the-oven croissants and an assortment of fresh fruit. Following that, you’ll choose a dish from the hot breakfast menu – we recommend the eggs Benedict.

Pool

Once we’d had our fill of breakfast, we headed out to the outdoor Mosaic Chill Bar Pool, which deserves a mention all of its own. A calm oasis in the heart of the bustling city, we spent the day keeping cool in the aquamarine water.

Afternoon Tea

It’s back to the Aspen Cafe for Afternoon Tea. It’s presented beautifully, in what we can only describe as a little treasure box of drawers. Upon opening each one, you’ll find a delightful assortment of bitesize sandwiches, cakes and scones.

Suitably full, it’s time to check out, and head back to reality…

Aspen Chalets, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. kempinski.com

Images: Provided