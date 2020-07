15 Abu Dhabi brunches to try this weekend

What’s your flavour, tell us what’s your flavour…

Whatever your brunching fancy this weekend, we’ve got you covered. 15 separate vibe-checked brunches for you in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Barfly By Buddha Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barfly by Buddha-Bar (@barflybybuddhabar) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:52am PDT

This super chic neo-baroque lounge is returning to the brunch scene with a bang. Enjoy a set menu featuring Asian cuisine, grilled meat, fresh seafood and gourmet salads. If you’re not ready to call it a day at the end of brunch, you can extend your stay in the sumptuous surrounds of this on-trend establishment with a 4pm to 7pm beverage package at just Dhs145.

Barfly By Buddha Bar, The Venetian Village Abu Dhabi at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Friday 1pm to 4pm, packages start at Dhs198. Tel: (056) 177 7557

El Sombrero

There’s something about Mexican-themed brunches that just hit a little differently. It’s partly down to the delicious street food, the spice, the citrus, the salt, the sharing and the tortilla folding all set to a backdrop of vibrant colour and up-tempo tropical beats. And El Sombrero’s late evening Latin brunch fiesta is excellent value too, at just Dhs199 including house beverages.

El Sombrero, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche, Fridays, 6pm to 10pm, Dhs149 for soft, Dhs199 for house. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Buddha Bar

This popular Saadiyat beachfront haunt is a celebration of bohemia and laidback luxury. Their set menu offers pan-Pacific cuisine with dishes elected from Japan, China, and both North and South America. Foodies can dig into sushi and nigiri, marinated Chilean seabass, prime USDA beef tenderloin and aromatic wok chicken kung pao. Desserts include apple tarte tatin, eclairs and crepe soufflé. And although there is limited seating, in adherence with UAE Covid-19 social distancing requirements, there are two separate sessions. The day brunch is from 1pm to 4pm, and the evening one starts at 7pm.

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, soft Dhs325, house Dhs450 and premium Dhs525. Tel: (02) 498 8888

Urban Kitchen

Ok so technically this one is not a brunch, at least in name. It’s a carvery that follows much the same format. Fresh from the oven guests will be able to pile their plate high with unlimited servings of Australian prime rib; herb-crusted rack of lamb; and marinated peri peri spring chicken. If meat’s not your thing, you won’t go hungry. The Carvery Unlimited also delivers on covetous carbs too. Accompaniments include roast potatoes, cauliflower gratin, Yorkshire puddings and seasonal vegetables. There’s a range of pasta served with your choice of sauce, and pescatarians can bliss-out to unlimited servings of pan-seared salmon fillet with a saffron and chive cream sauce.

Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), 12.30pm to 4pm, soft drinks package is Dhs189, house beverage package is Dhs299. Tel: (02) 698 8137.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Ehhhhh *gestures in Italian* these guys eh? Brunch is back at Dino’s this weekend – and that means unlimited Amalfi-esque appetisers, mains, pizzas, sharing platters and desserts, with prices from Dhs165. It’s a family-friendly affair with 50 per cent off for kids, and interactive pizza-making sessions. To celebrate the grand return, if you book the house beverage package, you’ll get a free upgrade to premium (until July 25).

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Fri and Sat, noon to 4pm, soft Dhs165, frose and blended drink package Dhs200, house and bubbles Dhs215. Tel: (02) 307 5551.

Hidden Bar

Although this isn’t specifically described as a brunch, it’s got some pretty strong brunch energy about it. Soak up Abu Dhabi skyline views at Hidden Bar, a sophisticated lounge for sophisticated sips. Their ‘Gin O’clock’ promotion available between 12 noon and 9pm every Friday and Saturday, where you can enjoy a set three-course menu alongside three hours of free-flow cocktails, bubbles and grape.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Fri and Sat, Dhs255. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Coya

Coya Abu Dhabi’s Friday brunch returns this weekend, and it’s bringing a carnival of colour and culinary flair, with packages starting at just Dhs278. Begin the fiesta with a sharing platter featuring a selection of citrus-soaked ceviches; tacos and maki rolls; calamares con ocopa (squid with traditional Peruvian sauce), empanadas de wagyu (steak pasties, apologies Peru, but they are), croquetas de lubina (fish balls) and a smattering of anticuchos (a meaty kebab). Main courses will arrive at the table in the shape of costillas de res (beef short ribs), arroz nikkei (Chillean sea bass with rice), and quinoa con calabaza (a pumpkin quinoa risotto-esque dish). The dessert platter includes their highly-prized orange doughnut sticks (or as they call them, churros de naranja), alfajores, tortell de nata maracuya (passion fruit puff pastry), chicha morada and ganache de caramel.

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, from Friday June 26, 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs278, house is Dhs398 and Premium is Dhs498. Tel: (02) 306 7000, coyarestaurant.com

99 Sushi

The Japanese cuisine scene is getting a massive lift with the return of 99 Sushi’s Friday Zeitaku brunch. Diners will find 11 courses of nigiri, tuna specialties, and sushi delivered direct to the table, with a range of beverage packages. Feast highlights include spicy tuna tartar with wakame seaweed, salmon flambé nigiri with lime, grilled foie gras nigiri with raspberry and tare sauce. Your dining experience will conclude with the Insta-fit mochi ice-cream. Pro tip: the standard house package includes a strong bubbly option.

99 Sushi, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 1pm to 5.30pm every Friday, Soft Package is Dhs269, house for Dhs369, premium and sake package Dhs699. Tel: (02) 672 3333, 99sushibar.com

Ingredients

There’s a selection of tender meats, luxurious salads and scrumptious appetisers on the set menu at Ingredients’ brunch. And the fun needn’t stop when the whistle blows, you can take the after-party to the upper levels with a 50 per cent discount at rooftop bar, Impressions.

Ingredients, Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran, noon to 9pm daily, Dhs195 for soft package Dhs295 for house package. Tel: (02) 656 1000.

Dai Pai Dong

Where all our dim sum fans at? Rosewood’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong has a three-hour seated Yum Cha adventure available on Saturdays. Chow your way through delicate aromatic pastry parcels, cooked meats and appropriately yum desserts.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, promotion valid any three consecutive hours between 12pm-9pm on Sat, Dhs268 for soft package, Dhs388 for house. Tel: (02) 813 5550.

Marco’s New York Italian

Marco Pierre White’s restaurant is relaunching its popular Friday brunch this weekend at its home in the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. You can expect the same reverence for simple, strong and authentic flavours, all at great value, with packages starting from Dhs199. Starters include crispy calamari and New York pizza. For the main course, diners can choose between dishes such as risotto funghi e tartoufo, mac & cheese al fungi, grass-fed sirloin and oven-baked black cod. Those that save room for sweets will be justly rewarded. The restaurant’s sharing desserts include Mr. White’s tiramisu. Families welcome.

Marco’s New York Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, 12 noon to 4pm every Friday and Saturday, Dhs199 for soft package, Dhs299 for house package, kids under six eat free and those between six and 12 get a 50 per cent discount. Tel: (02) 654 3333, www.marcosabudhabi.com

The Foundry

Award-winning Abu Dhabi eatery The Foundry has a new ‘at the table’ Friday brunch, that will see you feasting on everything from steakhouse classics to exotic creations. On the starters menu, there’s a classic chicken Caesar salad, carpaccio, sushi and burrata salad, or a duo of foie gras. The mains feature the chef’s signature dishes, such as a beef Wellington and creamy risotto. If you have a hankering for a steak, there’s a ribeye with your name on it, served with parmesan potato croquettes, asparagus and a selection of sauces. For sweets, there’s a delicious selection of the chef’s a la minute desserts available, such as chocolate mud cake with vanilla ice cream, creme brulee, chocolate mousse and more.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, brunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs325 house drinks, Dhs99 children ages 6-12. Tel: (02) 8184888. tsogosunhotels.com

Tamba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamba Restaurant (@tambarestaurant) on Jun 10, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Tamba has plotted out a culinary adventure that will take intrepid palates on a four-stop tour through the highlands of spice country. The menu starts with fine-dining light bites such as spicy tuna chur-muri and oysters served with chutney foam and shallots. There’s a course of ‘street eats’ that includes Bombay bhaji rolls and lamb kebab. Pick from a list of mains such 48-hour slow-cooked lamb shank and masala rub wagyu. And enjoy desserts that include Break-Up (layers of chocolate mousse, nuts and cream) and the Sticky Situation (sticky toffee pudding topped with banana).

The Hub at The Mall at World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Fridays 12.30pm-4pm, Dhs195 +VAT for soft package, Dhs295 +VAT for house beverages. Tel: (02) 672 8888

Mr Miyagi’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Miyagi’s Abu Dhabi (@mrmiyagis_auh) on Jun 11, 2020 at 2:30am PDT

You might also like The best deals in Abu Dhabi's reopened restaurants

This brunch takes the format of a cheeky banquet featuring highlights from Thai and Japanese cuisine. Expect to find dishes like pad Thai, maki rolls and curry on the menu. Diners can pick their three-hour brunch slot any time between 12 noon and 6pm and receive five dishes, as well as unlimited drinks for Dhs249. They have an alternative deal running where you can get three dishes and two hours of unlimited beverages for just Dhs149.

Yas Marina West, Fridays any three hours between 12 noon and 6pm, Dhs249. Tel: (02) 565 1150

Latest Recipe

Families are welcome at this great value brunch. There are live cooking stations in addition to a special menu, sunseekers should also check out the resort’s current beach pass deals.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, Fridays 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs119 for soft package Dhs189 for house beverage package. Tel: (02) 644 6666.

Images: Provided/Instagram