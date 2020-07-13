Pre-travel measures differ across the emirates…

A spokesman for the Identity and Citizenship Authority has confirmed that some UAE residents no longer need permission to travel abroad this summer. Speaking to Abu Dhabi’s Emarat TV, Brig Gen Khamis Al Kaabi outlined new updates on the rules and regulations required for residents who want to travel abroad.

UAE residents (except Dubai) looking to go abroad this summer won’t have to apply for permission to depart, as announced previously, however they still need to apply in order to return. It’s worth noting though that these travellers are unable to apply for the permission until after their departure.

Travellers will also no longer need to undergo a swab test before they leave, although a negative test result will still be required to be able to return to the UAE. Brig Gen Al Kaabi recommended that all expats and citizens who wish to travel register for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Tawajudi system so that they can provide details on their whereabouts for tracking purposes.

The ICA system is the place to apply for permission to come back to the UAE.

These updated travel measures do not apply to Dubai, as this emirate has its own crisis authority and immigration service.

So, what about Dubai?

For now, the rules regarding permission to travel from Dubai remain the same. Residents should apply for permission to return before booking their departure flights. You’ll be given a file number to enter on your visa.

However if you plan to travel for more than 30 days, you can depart without permission and apply up to 30 days before coming back.

Dubai residents are also exempt from undergoing a swab test before they depart. Travellers should check the requirements of their destination country ahead of travel. All passengers arriving into Dubai will be tested on arrival, with the option to undergo a test up to 96 hours before travelling.