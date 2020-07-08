The Dhs11 billion project is now complete…

Route 2020 is now complete on the Dubai Metro – and will open to the public in September. Today, it was officially inaugurated by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

A two-minute video posted to the Dubai Ruler’s official Twitter account shows Sheikh Mohammed entering the upgraded metro stations, listening to presentations and travelling on the new trains.

The Dubai Metro Red Line extension cost Dhs11 billion. It extends the red line route by 15 kilometres and adds seven new metro stations to the line.

It extends from Nakheel Harbour & Tower Station to Expo Station – one of the project’s key stations. It will pass through Dubai Investments Park, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan and Jumeirah Golf Estates.

According to the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) website, the journey time from the Expo site to Dubai Marina is expected to be 16 minutes.

The seven stations will feature the latest technology, such as a new smart gate system with added safety features.

Back in 2018, 50 new trains arrived to enhance the current Dubai Metro service, some of which will be used for Route 2020.

The new metro trains will have a different design from the ones currently being used. The metro will look the same on the outside, but the layout on the inside will be different.

As with current models, the trains will feature a cabin dedicated to women and children, and one reserved for Gold Class.

The Silver Class will have seats against the sides running lengthways down the carriage to allow for more standing room and increase the train’s capacity.

The new route was meant to open alongside Expo 2020, but the global mega-event was pushed back a year and will now take place from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

Images: Dubai Media Office