From a family-friendly option, to a Friday party and a brand new Saturday brunch…

Brunches are something of a Dubai institution and something that the city is renowned for on the socialising circuit. Comprising of incredible food, free-flowing beverages and excellent entertainment, it’s a fantastic way to spend the weekend.

Some brand new Dubai brunches are launching and they need to be on your radar…

The party one

Launches: Friday, August 7

The FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel is famous for its ultra-luxe parties, pool and restaurants, so if you’re looking to do Friday in style, it’s a safe bet to visit. If you’re in the mood for sophisticated Chinese food, check out the new Naughty Noodles brunch at chic restaurant Maiden Shanghai. You’ll tuck into unlimited gourmet Chinese dishes such as the crispy prawn and Chilean seabass roll and beef with Yuxiang sauce. The house drinks package includes wine, spirits, beer and cocktails, then get ready for the ‘champagne hour’, with a champagne spray and unlimited glasses of the bubbles for one hour.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 house package. Tel: (0)52 750 0775. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The family one

Launches: Friday, August 14

For those who have children in tow at the weekend, the perfect brunch for you has just launched at The Scene by Simon Rimmer. Tuck into classic British dishes such as ‘Proper Fish & Chips’, ‘No-nonse Burger’and ‘Simon’s Caesar Salad’, paired with free-flowing beverages. For the children, there’s an extensive kids’ menu, as well as arts & crafts, balloon bending, face painting and sweet treats, to keep them entertained.

‘Beano’s Family Brunch’, The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, launching on Friday, August 14, Dhs199 adults soft package, Dhs299 adults house package. Tel: (04) 422 2328. facebook.com

The Saturday one

Launches: Saturday, August 15

Popular event organisers, Secret Parties, are launching a brand new Saturday brunch on August 15. The DJ will be playing a mix of old-school RnB and Hip Hip throwbacks as you tuck into dishes such as tiger prawn maki, empanadas, chicken BBQ skewers and tacos. Mains include salmon, black pepper Wagyu beef, chicken yakimeshi or a fried quinoa wok. Wash it all down with free-flowing beverages, which include some seriously popular cocktails.

‘The Next Episode’, Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai, Saturdays from August 15, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs450 sparkling. secret-parties.com

Images: Social/Provided