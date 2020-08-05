Keep the little ones entertained whilst the adults brunch…

Having little ones in Dubai often means coming up with ways to keep them entertained, especially at the weekend. Well, a brand new family-friendly Friday brunch is launching at Pier 7, and it’s set to keep everyone happy.

Named the ‘Beano’s Family Brunch’, it will launch on Friday, August 14 and will take place at The Scene by Simon Rimmer (the namesake celebrity chef on hit UK show Sunday Brunch). Whilst the adults socialise, the kids will be kept busy with plenty of fun activities.

The brunch starts at 12.30pm and runs until 3.30pm, with the adult’s soft drinks package priced at Dhs199, the house package at Dhs299 and premium beverages are priced at Dhs349. Children aged 6 and under will go free, and its Dhs49 for children aged 7 to 12.

Dishes included in the brunch are ‘Proper Fish & Chips’, ‘No-nonse Burger’, ‘Simon’s Caesar Salad’, ‘Bangers & Mash’ and a Cauliflower Steak. Don’t forget to leave room for dessert and indulge on The Scene favourites Sticky Toffee Pudding, Bounty Brownie and Nan’s Apple Crumble.

The little ones will be kept entertained with arts & crafts, balloon bending, face painting, sweet treats and a surprise visit from someone magical. If they dress up as their favourite princess, superhero or cartoon character, there’s chance to win exciting prizes.

On the kids’ menu are classics such as a baby burger, pasta with meatballs and cheese, popcorn chicken and fries or beetroot hummus with veg sticks, if you want to keep it healthy. For dessert, there’s a sticky toffee sandwich or a selection of ice creams.

You’re guaranteed some incredible views when dining at The Scene. From it’s position in Pier 7, you’ll see panoramic views of the Dubai Marina from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Friday plans are sorted…

‘Beano’s Family Brunch’, The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, launching on Friday, August 14, Dhs199 adults soft package, Dhs299 adults house package. Tel: (04) 422 2328. facebook.com

Images: Provided