With some of the most popular brunches, parties and ladies’ days in Dubai, it seems there’s no stopping the Secret Parties group. Now, they’re at it again with a brand new Saturday afternoon brunch, named ‘The Next Episode’.

The first one kicks off on Saturday, August 15, and will take place at botanical restaurant Mama Zonia in Pier 7 – the same venue that hosts the ‘Secret Jungle Brunch’ on a Friday. It will be an afternoon of musical throwbacks, with classic RnB and Hip Hop playing all day.

Dining is a relaxed affair, perfect for those Saturday afternoon vibes. You’ll be able to tuck into hot and cold sharing starters, then pick your main. Following that, it’s another sharing affair for dessert, which means you don’t have to compromise.

It’s a slightly later starting time than many of Dubai’s brunches, running from 2pm to 5pm, so there’s plenty of time for a lie in on Saturday morning. The soft drinks package is priced at Dhs250 and it’s Dhs350 for the house package inclusive of premium cocktails.

Secret Parties organisers have also introduced a supreme house package which includes premium selected beer and wine for Dhs415. The sparkling package is Dhs450. Emirates cabin crew or teachers can redeem the house package for Dhs320.

Cold sharing starters include tiger prawn maki, tortilla chips with guacamole and other dips, and tuna tiradito. Hot starters comprise of empanadas, chicken BBQ skewers and tacos. Mains include salmon, black pepper Wagyu beef, chicken yakimeshi or a fried quinoa wok.

For dessert, its churros, served with chocolate sauce and dulce de leche or a passion brûlée. Cocktails included in the house package are Hugo’s, sangria, espresso martini, Aperol spritz and more, as well as wines, beers and spirits.

‘The Next Episode’, Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai, Saturdays from August 15, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs450 house drinks, Dhs450 sparkling. secret-parties.com

Images: Social