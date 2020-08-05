5 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend

We see you Abu Dhabi…

Thursday, August 27

1. Catch all the big screen’s big action this weekend

Last week we got the news that cinemas across Abu Dhabi could start the process for reopening. Impeccable timing as the impatiently anticipated Christopher Nolan movie, Tenet lands in the UAE this weekend. You can catch it Vox screens in Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Nation Towers, The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall. You’ll also be able to catch zombie thriller Peninsula, mystery and cartoon capers in the form of Scooby-Doo origin story — Scoob!, action thrills with cop drama Live and a selection of other modern classics.

Book now on uae.voxcinemas.com

2. When we say ‘add to kart’, this is what we mean

Put your driving skills to the test at the recently reopened Al Ain Raceway, with track sessions starting at a special discounted rate of Dhs80. The track is a 1.6km international standard racecourse offering challenges for advanced and novice drivers, as well as all those in between. Climb inside one of the race-class karts, wait for the green light and hug that racing line. Each racer gets individual lap time print-outs along with a performance graph and statistical information at the end of each session.

Al Ain Raceway, Al Ain Sportplex, Al Ain, summer hours, Mon to Sat, 6pm to 10pm.Tel: (03) 768 6662 or alainraceway.com

Friday, August 28

3. Take on Hakkasan Abu Dhabi’s new Friday dim sum lunch

Hakkasan takes dim sum seriously, and with their new offer, fans of fine Cantonese culinary craftmanship chow their way through a premium selection of dumplings for just Dhs98 for three baskets and Dhs138 for five. The Friday Dim Sum Lunch menu includes options like gold leaf Har Gau, Hakkasan’s signature scallop shui mai, Szechuan style wonton, the king crab dumpling and crispy prawn and beancurd cheung fun.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace, Corniche Rd W, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Fridays noon to 3.40pm, from Dhs98. Tel: (02) 690 7739, @hakkasanabudhabi

4. Book in for one of the biggest hotel flexes in the capital

This next package isn’t going to squeeze into everybody’s price bracket, but in terms of extravagance, it would be tough to go harder. The appropriately named E-Wow duplex suite comes with your very own in-suite private pool, a bottle of bubbles on arrival, a private mixologist, and in-suite Chef’s table. You can keep the party raging with beats by W Music Curator Darko, a 5pm check-out tiem and there’s an option of having a luxurious breakfast in the room. It’s Dhs8,650 per night based on dual occupancy, (Dhs9,900 for four).

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000

Saturday, August 29

5. Save on back to school essentials at The Galleria mall

Feared and beloved in equal measures the return to school is almost upon us. The Galleria Al Maryah Island is celebrating the upcoming school season with a ‘Back to Learning’ campaign from 22 August to 5 September. Whether you’re a parent, student or teacher you can take advantage of some great discounts and rewards on retail essentials and dining with the family. Check out our guide to some of the best deals available in-mall now.

For more information, visit thegalleria.ae/backtolearning

Travelling from outside the emirate?

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from outside the emirate still need to supply a negative Covid test certificate, obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.

