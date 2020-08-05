It may be a short week, but it can still be long on fun…

It’s just four days till the weekend, but we’re not ones for wishing our lives away. There’s plenty of fun to be had in the here and now, just take a tour through our five favourite things to do this week.

Monday, August 3

1. This French classic is the star of Alba Terrace’s unlimited breakfast deal.

‘Let them eat brioche’ — a phrase that didn’t win the last Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, many friends, but is now perfectly acceptable when ordering breakfast on behalf of your pals. And you can do just that at Alba Terrace, with their very special French toast. It’s soaked in pumpkin milk, egg, almond essence, vanilla and cinnamon, pan-fried and served with blueberry compote, labneh and more fresh blueberries. Enjoy it as part of the restaurant’s unlimited breakfast deal.

Alba Terrace, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen, Dhs85. Tel: (02) 208 0000. editionhotels.com

2. Get BOGOF deals on golden cold ones as part of Hickory’s Hops Week

You’ll be able to blow the froth of a couple of cold ones for less at Hickory’s Restaurant and Bar until August 8. Their in-house celebration of International Hops Week offers a great two-for-one deal on selected sips.

Hickory’s Restaurant and Bar, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight. Tel: (02) 404 3072

Tuesday, August 4

3. Make a splash at the recently reopened Yas Waterworld

The green light has illuminated and the lifeguard sitting at the top of the slide has given the nod, Yas Waterworld will reopen to the public as of August 4, 2020. Closed since the end of March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Yas Waterworld is an adventure-themed park with more than 40 slides and attractions. Online booking (even if you’re an annual pass holder) is mandatory, no walk-ins are permitted. This helps the park operators keep on top of capacity numbers.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, 1pm to 10pm daily, adult prices start at Dhs250. Tel: (600) 51115, yaswaterworld.com

4. Taco bout a good deal, you can get five tacos and five margaritas for just Dhs99 at El Sombrero

It’s no guaccident that this is a favourite spot for date nights. Taco Tuesdays at El Sombrero are more than just a fiesta of Latin flavour. They have an outrageous deal that scores you five tacos and five margaritas for just Dhs99.

El Sombrero, Sheraton Abu Dhabi, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah Tuesday 5pm to 9pm noon. Tel: (02) 677 3333

Wednesday, August 5

5. Take the plunge and book yourself a pool-pass daycation

Raddisson Blu Corniche has a beautiful pool complex that’s perfect for families. You can pick up weekday passes for Dhs150 and weekend ones for Dhs200. But the smart money goes on daycation deals (Dhs250 weekdays, Dhs350 weekends) with 30 per cent off food and beverages.

Raddisson Blu Corniche, Corniche Road, Al Bateen. Tel: (02) 681 1900

Images: Provided/Getty