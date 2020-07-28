This 19th-floor pool bar is blessed with big vistas and a laidback buzz…

The recently updated and upgraded Adnaz Pool Bar is located on the 19th floor of Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, and offers panoramic sea and city views.

But before we dive into how pretty this new ‘2.0’ version of the venue is, and it is, we’re going to have a look at what sort of deals are on offer. Because true beauty goes more than just skin deep.

We’re please to report that Adnaz Pool Bar has some very attractive offers.

Their pool pass daycation deal for example is available between Saturdays and Wednesdays and costs just Dhs350.

That gets you access to a single or double hotel room between 9am and 9pm; pool access between 9am and 7pm; and Dhs150 back to spend on food and beverages at the bar.

There’s a nonchalant seven-hour long (4pm to 11pm) Happy Hour daily with 50 per cent off house beverages.

And for lazy gourmet grazing, you’ll find an unlimited two-hour chef’s selection menu available any time between 4pm and 10pm for just Dhs85.

The design details are bright, colourful and a perfect foil to the venue’s vacation vibes.

Our verdict: the great value price point of the Adnaz Day Use Package makes it a brilliant choice for those anybody that needs a day to recharge and relax. Work on that tan, work on that zen state, work on letting yourself enjoy a well-earned break.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, 9am-11pm. Tel: (02) 596 1234, hyatt.com

Images: Provided