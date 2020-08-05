Strolling into Monday like…

Monday, August 24

1. This lobby lounge has a range of different afternoon tea experiences

Majlis Lobby Lounge in Rosewood Abu Dhabi has put together a range of themed afternoon teas, that allow guests to explore alternative flavours with their elevated pinkies. It’s available daily between 3pm and 6pm for just Dhs200 per person (or Dhs220 with free-flow bellinis). Thre’s delicate dim sum available with the ‘The Best of Dai Pai Dong’ Afternoon Tea; Middle Eastern flavours take the lead with the ‘Levantine Afternoon Tea’; and there’s ‘The Vegan Experience’ or the ‘Strictly Vegetarians’ options, for those with a plant-based predilection.

Majlis Lobby Lounge, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 3pm to 6pm daily, from Dhs200. Tel (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Tuesday, August 25

2. There are some great dining deals to be found at Appaloosa

This atmospheric sports bar is dishing up some huge savings. The menu features international gastro pub classics (and a full English breakfast for just Dhs59), and, most importantly there’s a daily 3pm to 6pm happy hour.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City, open daily noon to 3am. Tel: (02) 201 4131

3. Travel to Afghanistan with Nolu’s Afghani Breakfast Set

Afghanistan sits at a crossroads between ancient civilisations. Its diverse cultural heritage can be enjoyed today in examples of its ceramic art, poetry, music and, of course, cuisine. Nolu’s is a proud ambassador of these culinary traditions, fusing secret Afghan family recipes with contemporary Cali flair, all presented in a chic, modern environment. The Afghani breakfast includes sunny-side-up eggs, cooked in a skillet with tomatoes, onions and coriander, served with potatoes, veggies, cheese and a pot of traditional tea.

The Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, breakfast available 9am to noon, Dhs79. Tel: (800) 66587. @nolusrestaurant

Wednesday, August 26

4. Round up the grill squad, Famous Dave’s has now opened at Al Ain’s Al Jimi Mall

Famous Dave’s is a big name on the global barbecue scene, serving up legendary platters of beef brisket, prime steak, cedar salmon, country-roasted chicken, award-winning ribs and smoked meat, alongside a handsome selection of sides and sauces. Famous Dave’s is all about getting the flavour right, they slow-cook their meat on-site over smouldering oakwood pit smokers for that all-authentic, all-American taste. Excitingly, the UAE’s newest outlet has just opened in Al Ain and we can’t wait to visit.

Famous Dave, Al Jimi Mall, Ground Level, New Extension, Al Ain, open Sun to Thu 11am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 11am to midnight. Find the menu and more info at famousdaves.ae

5. Le Royal Meridien has a wild full credit-back summer staycation deal

This has to be one of the biggest staycation deals available at the moment. With rooms from Dhs400 and suites from Dhs700 — Le Royal Meridien will give you all of that back as resort credit to spend on food and drink, every night of your stay. MORE? They also have brunch staycations and special half-board stay and dine holidays.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

