Welcome to the start of a brand new week. There’s plenty happening across Dubai, from new openings, workshops, ladies’ nights and more. Today is special particularly as many restuarants are teaming up to raise as much money as possible to rebuild Beirut – be sure to check it out. Have a great week.

Here’s five things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday August 30

1. Eat to rebuild Beirut

It has been almost a month since a cataclysmic explosion rocked Beirut on August 4 and on Sunday August 30, several restaurants, delivery platforms and fast-food outlets will be teaming up with the goal to raise 10 million dirhams in funds to help rebuild the city of Beirut. For every order made from 8am on August 30 to 3am on August 31 at participating venues, a percentage of each bill (ranging from 30% to 100%) will be donated to Beirut-based charities.

savebeirutae.com

Monday August 31

2. Learn how to make the perfect coffee

Mokha 1450 Coffee Boutique is hosting free coffee masterclasses every Monday at its Al Wasl Road coffee shop. Every Monday for the next four weeks between 2pm and 3pm, Mokha 1450’s award-winning baristas will be sharing their tips and tricks to create the perfect coffee. No reservation necessary, just show up.

Mokha 1450 Coffee Boutique, Unit 8, Aswaaq Community Mall, Al Bada’a, Al Wasl Road, free. Tel: (04) 321 6455. mokha1450.com

3. Enjoy a new business lunch deal

If you’re looking for a new spot for a quick business lunch during the week, Hutong is launching its deal this Monday, August 31. Promising a tasty lunch within 45 minutes, Hutong’s new menu consists of some of its most popular dishes. Enjoy a Matsutake & Wild Mushroom Broth to start, followed by your choice of starter and main for Dhs125. Choices include wild mushroom & truffle bao, Kung Po prawns, wok-tossed beef tenderloin, or Yu Xiang crispy eggplant.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Sunday to Thursday from August 31, 12pm to 2.30pm, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com.

Tuesday September 1

4. Check out a brand new restaurant

The long-awaited launch of 99 Sushi has almost arrived. On Tuesday September 1, the popular Abu Dhabi restaurant will open in Dubai’s Address Downtown. Expect some of 99 Sushi’s signature dishes, such as Gunkan sushi (uni toro, caviar), spicy tuna tartar, foie gras nigiri and the famous crispy tiger prawn tempura dipped in spicy sauce. The venue will be made up of a sophisticated restaurant, lounge and six private dining areas. Additionally, a spacious outdoor terrace will boast the kind of incredible views overlooking the Burj Khalifa that you might expect from the Address Downtown.

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening Sept 1. 99sushibar.com

Wednesday September 2

5. Discover a new ladies’ night

Venture out this Wednesday to enjoy a new ladies’ night at Havana Social Club, Caesars Palace Bluewaters. Girls can enjoy three complimentary drinks for every dish bought from the selected menu. Expect to be transported to the jazz-filled clubs of Cuba with this exciting new night.

Havana Social Club, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 556 6466. caesars.com/dubai