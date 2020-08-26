The goal is to raise 10 million dirhams in funds…

It has been almost a month since a cataclysmic explosion rocked Beirut on August 4 and the people of UAE have already come together on several occasions to raise funds to help donate.

One such initiative is set to take place on Sunday August 30 which will see several restaurants, delivery platforms and fast-food outlets teaming up with the goal to raise 10 million dirhams in funds to help rebuild the city of Beirut.

But to do so, they need your help.

For every order made from 8am on August 30 to 3am on August 31 at participating venues, a percentage of each bill (ranging from 30% to 100%) will be donated to Beirut-based charities. Guests will also be given the option to add their own donation. The donations raised will be coordinated with the Emirates Red Crescent.

So, if you want to do your part and help out, make plans to dine or order at one of the participating restaurants or delivery platforms.

The initiative is all thanks to a prestigious board of well-respected regional organisations including 7 Management, Al Tamimi & Company, Mazars, Reserve Out and Oulo.

A number of restaurants have already signed up to participate such as Al Beiruti, Amazonico, Antika Bar, Cipriani, Coya, Indochine, New Shanghai, Roka, Couqley, Gaia and many more. In total about a hundred restaurants have come together for the initiative.

A list can be found on this page here. It will be constantly updated as more restaurants join in on the initiative, so check back every now and then.

savebeirutae.com

Images: Getty/What’s On/provided