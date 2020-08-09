9 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this long weekend

Big, strong, and extra-long…

This weekend we have an extra slotted in for the celebration of Hijri, Islamic New Year. To help you fill your time with nothing but the best activities, we’ve collected the nine best things to do.

Thursday, August 20

1. We’re all going on an all-inclusive summer holiday

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is currently offering a few different staycay deals for your consideration. They’ve got the perfect set-up if you’ve got a big family, with three and four-bedroom villas available. They also have an ongoing staycation offer for residents, in conjuction with DCT Abu Dhabi’s awesome Rediscover Abu Dhabi campaign, which gets you up to 10 per cent off room rates and free Covid tests for out-of-towners (you just need to keep your receipts from the DPI test).

Bookings must be made by emailing Reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com or calling (02) 492 2222, blackout dates may apply.

2. Check out the fast and the phwoarrius at Ferrari World’s hypercar exhibition

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has a new exhibition that features a collection of rare, limited-edition hypercar models – a perfect formula for attracting petrol heads from across the globe. Cars on display include the revolutionary, La Ferrari; the Enzo, a hypercar dedicated to the brand’s founding father; one of a limited run of 272 GTOs; OG hypercar, the F40; and of course the enduring fan favourite, the F50. Access to the exhibit is included in the cost of the theme park tickets, which, in another piece of phenomenal news, are currently on an ‘adult entry at kids price’ promotion.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, open daily, 11am to 8pm, from Dhs230. Book your tickets at ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Friday, August 21

3. There’s a special Islamic New Year set menu available at Sambusek

If you and the family fancy something a bit more traditional, why not check out Sambusek’s special set menu, available for three days over the holiday period. The Lebanese restaurant overlooks the Al Maryah Island waterfront and will offer a cleverly-crafted four-course menu which includes a selection of cold and hot mezzah classics, main course and dessert.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Thu to Sat only noon until closing, Dhs260. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

4. Find bohemian bliss at this beachside brunch

Buddha-Bar Beach is set on a popular stretch of Saadiyat beachfront and is a celebration of bohemia and laidback luxury. Their set menu offers pan-Pacific cuisine with dishes elected from Japan, China, and both North and South America. Foodies can dig into sushi and nigiri, marinated Chilean seabass, prime USDA beef tenderloin and aromatic wok chicken kung pao. Desserts include apple tarte tatin, eclairs and crepe soufflé. And although there is limited seating, in adherence with UAE Covid-19 social distancing requirements, there are two separate sessions. The day brunch is from 1pm to 4pm, and the evening one starts at 7pm.

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, soft Dhs325, house Dhs450 and premium Dhs525. Tel: (02) 498 8888

Saturday, August 22

5. Ain’t no pool party like a Wet Deck pool party

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s poolside daycation deal ‘Daydream at Wet Deck’ is just Dhs150 per adult and you get the full amount back as credit to spend on food and drinks. Relax in sublime supine between 8am to 8pm daily, with a Wet Deck welcome pack that includes a bottle of water, ice lollies and access to the luxurious loungers. One note before you pack the day bag, in alignment with government guidelines, you’ll need to bring your own towels.

W Lounge, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Tel: (02) 656 0000, @WAbuDhabi

6. You’ve got a license to lounge at Soul Beach

Aldar Properties has launched a new, affordable private beach facility on Abu Dhabi’s stunning Saadiyat Island. Soul Beach is a 1km stretch of prime Saadiyat coastline, travel brochure views, and mesmerising blues. Located in the Mamsha Al Saadiyat community, it’s open daily form 8am to sunset, entry costs Dhs50 on a weekday and Dhs75 at weekends. For that, you get your own flop-plot complete with parasol (there are 400 in total). You can order refreshments via the WhatsApp service, and your selected refreshments will be brought directly to your table by golf buggy.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadyat Island.

Sunday, August 23

7. Doesn’t matter how fast you get there, what matters is the Clymb

Those with a head for heights, should think about spending some time at Clymb this weekend. You can take a spin in the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel or scramble up the world’s tallest indoor artificial climbing wall. It’s a demonstrable fact that 2020 troubles find it harder to follow you when you’re 140 feet up in the air.

Clymb, Yas Mall (by Ferrari World entrance), Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday noon to 11pm, basic flight package Dhs235, basic climb package Dhs120 for 60 minutes. Tel: (600) 511115, clymbabudhabi.com

8. Round off the weekend with a healthy eating kick

The Coffee Club has launched a Smart Eating 2.0 menu across their Abu Dhabi outlets. The range is designed to add some dietary requirement razzle-dazzle to the existing gastro cafe snacks. Available until the end of September, diners can pick up delicious, nutritious goodness in the form of the Vegan Acai Bowl, Vegan Green Goodness Bowl, Keto Harissa Salmon, and Keto Pizzas.

Find your closest store on the thecoffeeclubme.com website

9. Head to a recently reopened cinema

As of today, Wednesday 19, Vox cinemas have reopened their network of cinemas across Abu Dhabi. You can catch films at Abu Dhabi Mall, Nation Towers, The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Yas Mall. Available movies include zombie thriller Peninsula, mystery and cartoon capers in the form of Scooby-Doo origin story — Scoob!, action thrills with in cop drama Live and a selection of other modern classics.

Book now on uae.voxcinemas.com

Travelling from outside the emirate?

Those travelling into Abu Dhabi from outside the emirate still need to supply a negative Covid test certificate, obtained within 48 hours of intended entry.

Images: Provided/Getty