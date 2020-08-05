Calling all sports fans…

Are you looking for a new haunt in Dubai to catch all of the big sports games? If the answer is yes, we have some news. A huge new sports garden has opened at Grand Plaza Mövenpick in Dubai’s Media City, and we can’t wait to check it out.

It’s set up in the ‘ballroom’ of the hotel. Think British beer garden vibes, right from the fake turf flooring to the pub benches and even beer barrels dotted around. Expect a fun atmosphere, great music, casual food and some drinks deals.

Huge projector screens are in place around the venue, where all live and non-live sports games will be shown, every day. Even if you’re not a huge sports fan, we think the ‘Grand Garden M’City’ is going to be a great new hangout spot.

The food is described as ‘stadium-style’, with lots of hearty dishes to dig into, or share. Pizzas, nachos, burgers, crispy calamari, bangers and mash, house-made stuffed jalapeño poppers and chicken wings are all on the menu.

A wide range of drinks are available, including beers, wines and spirits. A daily happy hour will also run from 9pm to 10pm, with selected beverages included, priced from Dhs25. When the sports isn’t on, the atmosphere will be set, with great music coming from the surround system.

Social distancing will be observed at all times in the venue, with spaced seating, however it can accommodate up to 120 people comfortably. It’s air-conditioned, and will be open every day from 8pm to 2am, up until August 31.

Just some of the top sports games that will be shown include The UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europe League and Formula One.

Grand Garden M’City, Grand Plaza Mövenpick in Dubai’s Media City, Dubai, open daily, 8pm to 2am, until August 31. movenpick.com

Images: Provided