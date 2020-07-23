The Yas theme parks will reopen in time for Eid Al Adha…

Yas Island is home to some phenomenal fun parks, there’s no doubt about it.

But precisely because of their popularity, and the crowds they attract, they’ve been closed since March as part of the Government’s measures to control the pandemic.

Today the nation’s thrill-seekers, and adventurous tourists making their way here for the summer can delight in the fact that Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Clymb will be welcoming back guests from July 29, 2020.

But before it all kicks off, as a little thank you to the faithful fans, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will open their doors exclusively to annual pass-holders on Tuesday, July 28.

As you might expect, biosecurity, health, safety and hygiene levels have been significantly enhanced in the parks, and there will be capacity restrictions set at 30 per cent (with similar reductions on the rides).

Because of this everybody, including season pass guests, will need to book in advance.

One final note on the annual passes — there will be an appropriate extension of their duration, taking into account the time the parks were closed.

Character meet and greets will temporarily be unavailable, as will stage shows and other attractions that draw large crowds.

At all the parks, visitors will have to make sure they wear masks, are advised to make sure they sanitise their hands regularly, and choose contactless payment where possible.

Yas Waterworld as with all waterparks in the emirate, will remain closed for the time being.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be open daily from 11am to 8pm.

Clymb will be open daily from 11am to 9pm.

Advance booking for all, including season pass holders, is essential.

Images: Provided