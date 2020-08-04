The rules apply whether you’re travelling from, through or into AUH…

Abu Dhabi airport clarified Covid test requirements for all passengers traveling through Abu Dhabi Airport.

As per National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) guidelines, everyone must carry a negative PCR type Covid-19 test, the result of which must have come within 96 hours of the attempted exit, entry or transit of Abu Dhabi Airport.

This applies to all passengers travelling from, through or into Abu Dhabi Airport.

Travelling into UAE

This also includes those leaving on return flights out of the UAE, who are coming back in the near future.

If you’re travelling into the UAE from overseas with a valid residency visa, ICA/GDRFA approval is still required— officially, the rules have not changed.

A negative PCR Covid test result result is also required, obtained within 96 hours of intended entry into Abu Dhabi.

The test must be conducted by an approved medical service. There is a list of approved testing facilities for each location on the Etihad network.

Travelling out of the UAE

A negative PCR Covid test result is a prerequisite of outbound travel, and it needs to be obtained within 96 hours of your intended departure from Abu Dhabi.

Those residents travelling out of Abu Dhabi, will also need to check the entry requirements (Etihad’s own website provides a great starting point for your checks) of the particular destination they’re headed to. And follow the steps above if they intend to return (ICA approval, testing).

Etihad is currently offering (chargeable) home testing in the UAE prior to travel for those in a hurry.

Other safety measures

There are of course other essential safety and hygiene protocols and requirements for passengers. These include the wearing of masks and gloves, and maintaining social distance throughout your passage through the airport.

Where to look for the latest infomation before your flight

If you’re travelling soon, you might want to bookmark these sites.

Always check directly with your airline, they will be able to supply you with their own policy and often the policies of hub airports too.

You can find FAQs and travel updates on Abu Dhabi Airport’s pandemic policies, and requirements on their website.

If travelling out of the UAE you’ll need to check the current requirements of your destination country. Etihad Airways has collated a strong list of links to help you start your research.

You can keep up to date with the UAE’s latest updates on the NCEMA’s website, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Department of Health- Abu Dhabi page.

