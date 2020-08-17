What’s On took an exclusive look around the incredible new suite…

It’s no secret that Dubai caters to the lovers of a lavish lifestyle without any issues. And while in reality most of us can only dream of being able to take part in what it has to offer, that doesn’t mean we don’t still love to have a nosy.

That’s exactly what we did when Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers told us they were opening their new Presidential Suite. The impressive room is located on the 16th floor, and offers panoramic views of the city from Marina, to Emirates Golf Course and beyond.

3 of 12

The room is certainly lavish, but not in the tacky way you might find in some Dubai hotels. There’s a total of eight different spaces within the one suite including a kitchen, office, dining room, living area, entrance, bedroom, dressing room and bathroom.

When you first enter through the double doors you find yourself in the centre of the suite, with the bedroom on your right and an open-plan living area to the left. Everywhere in the room has huge windows to make the most of the incredible views.

We can imagine business executives feeling very comfortable in the office, which has a bookshelf lined along the back wall, cream leather chair, and a large desk facing an oversized TV screen – ideal for your next Zoom call.

The oppulent dining room seats eight guests and you can either use the fully-functioning kitchen to prepare your meals, or leave it in the capable hands of Taj JLT’s in-room dining team. The theme uses monochrome, heavy furniture with gold accents on the walls but the floor-to-ceiling windows flood the room with light to brighten up the space.

One of the biggest perks has to be the dressing room – borrowed straight out of your favourite rom-com. There’s fitted wardrobes with ultra-soft robes and a large dressing table in front of the window.

The bathroom is one of the most creatively-designed spaces we’ve seen in a hotel. The jacuzzi bath has a tap coming straight from the chandelier above and an overspill moat around so you can fill it to the brim with bubbles.

You might also like It's back! Check in to the What's On staycation at Media One Hotel

His and hers sinks also have creative taps coming down from the ceiling, and electric blinds reveal the sunset from behind Marina’s sky rise towers.

The bedroom is chic and minimal, with roses decorating the side tables and another large TV screen. We’re a sucker for a good hotel bed and this one ticks all the boxes.

The hotel has three food and beverage outlets, with a fourth on the way very soon. Paros is located on the 46th floor, offering a Greek menu overlooking the infinity pool.

Shamiana can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner, taking influence from Taj’s origins in India throughout the decoration and menu.

The brand new Presidential Suite including breakfast and taxes starts from Dhs3,756 per night.

tajhotels.com