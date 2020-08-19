Now, this a treat worth giving yourself…

If you want a day of serious indulgence, this one is for you. Raffles Spa has reintroduced its ‘Raffles indulgence’ offer which will see you enjoying a massage and an award-winning afternoon tea for just Dhs450.

The massage will last an amazing 60-minute and will soothe and relax your tired muscles and compress nerves using massage oils by the much-loved brand, Aromatherapy Associates.

The oils used are scents of vetivert, chamomile and sandalwood which will assist in relaxing your restless mind and help bring on a state of calm that is much deserved.

But your serene experience doesn’t end there.

Once your pampering session is complete, head on over to Raffles Salon for the award-winning and Instagrammable floral afternoon tea with Forever Rose.

You will tuck into a Victorian-style display of delights, exquisitely crafted with floral essences.

Savoury treats include cured salmon with hibiscus extract, fresh mango, herb sponge and basil leaves and rose-shaped brie mousse with edible flowers, pine nuts, and fig compote on pumpernickel bread.

For the sweet tooth, there are sweet temptations such as scones with strawberry jam and rose water, orange blossom custard cream and Jasmine flavoured chocolate ganache with honey sable.

If you want to further indulge, you can have a glass of Italian bubbly for an additional Dhs50.

Bookings can be done on (04) 314 9869 or email the spa at spa.dubai@raffles.com

Raffles Dubai was recently named the 10th best hotel in the world by Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2020. So, you know this luxurious experience is one worth having.

Raffles Salon, Raffles Dubai, Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai, Dhs450 per person for spa treatment and afternoon tea. Tel: (04) 314 9869. raffles.com

Images: Raffles Dubai