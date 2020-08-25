Dubai Police also confirmed there are no fine discount schemes currently running…

Dubai Police has announced a more affordable way for residents to repay their traffic fines. If you have a private car with one or more fines due to be repaid, you can now do so on a zero per cent payment plan through UAE banks.

If you have a credit card registered with either Emirates NBD, ADCB, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates Islamic Bank, Commercial Bank International, Dubai Islamic Bank or Standard Chartered Bank you’ll be able to use the service.

You can pay traffic fines in easy installments plan at 0% interest, for more information please visit the following link:https://t.co/srR5nMLfF2

You’ll be able to repay the fines over a period of either three, six or 12 months, all without any interest added by the bank. Simply pay the fine online using your credit card and convert to installments through the bank.

Just be sure to double check all of the terms and conditions with your bank before going ahead with the payment.

A Twitter user reached out to Dubai Police to enquire whether there are any discounts applicable to private car owners for traffic fines at the moment. However in response, Dubai Police tweeted that currently there is no discount on fines.

In February, Dubai Police announced that the promotion which earned drivers up to 100 per cent off of their fines for good driving would continue into 2021. However it wasn’t clear how long this would last.

