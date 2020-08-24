The airline’s COO confirmed in an interview…

Emirates Airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Adel al Redha, has revealed in a recent interview that the UAE’s national airline aims to be serving its full network of destinations by summer 2021.

In the video interview, conducted by CNBC and shared by Dubai Media Office, Adel al Redha said: “We have noticed the demand of the passengers wanting to travel. If I compare our performance now with a month ago, we have almost doubled the number of passengers we have been carrying onboard our aircrafts as a transit or terminating in Dubai.”

.@Emirates Chief Operating Officer Adel al Redha tells @CNBC that the airline aims to serve 100% of its network destinations by summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/qjlnZTLwWx — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 20, 2020

When asked if he can attach a timeline as to when the number of flights will reach its full offering, Adel al Redha said: “We can easily say by summer [20]21 we will be serving 100 per cent of our network destinations, that means 143 destinations will be served by summer [20]21.”

He did mentioned that the frequency of flights will depend on demand and restrictions. The news comes as Emirates reveals it will serve 75 destinations in September 2020.

The latest destinations added include Houston, Cebu and Birmingham, taking the airline to more than half of its pre-pandemic network.

Despite the continually growing list of flight routes, and Dubai being open for tourists, each destination has its own set of regulations, and may not be open to receive tourists.

Anyone entering Dubai must also have a recent negative PCR test from an approved clinic. For a full list of destinations currently served by Emirates, just click here.

Image: Emirates.com