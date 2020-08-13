And you can go and be a witness…

Pop culture collectibles company Funko is attempting to break a Guinness World Record with Dubai Summer Surprises from Thursday August 13 to Sunday August 16 at Mall of the Emirates.

The company best known for its licensed vinyl figurines and bobbleheads, hope to create the largest mosaic made from packaged products.

The mosaic will use its colorful and beloved range of Funko Pop accessories to create an eye-catching (and history-making) mosaic of Modesh, Dubai’s famous summer mascot. And if you haven’t seen Modesh this year, he’s undergone a massive change in appearance – so look out for him.

The public are invited to be a witness to this record breaking attempt which is primed to be one of the highlights of the summer. It will take place in front of the Zara store from 10am to midnight between August 13 to 15 and 10am to 10pm on August 16.

Make sure you bring the little ones along, because apart from them being able to show support, there’s plenty of surprises they can get involved in.

Modesh himself will also make a special appearance on August 15 at 7.30pm.

While your here, why not stock up on school supplies and more as Dubai Summer Surprises is now running its Back to School offers.

Remember, if you spend Dhs200 you can partake in a raffle that will give 20 lucky shoppers a chance to take home a total of Dhs100,000.

Don’t skip checking Jumbo out as, not are there are unbeatable bundle offers available on laptops and tablets, but you also stand a chance to win Dhs25,000 worth of school fees.

For more family-friendly entertainment, there is also a rich and diverse array of theatre, art, and dance workshops taking place.

For some cute family photos, head to the Central Galleria, where you will find a giant boom box.

Images: Getty/Dubai Summer Surprises